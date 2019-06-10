Quantcast
Opioid maker accused of bribing doctors with lap dances files for bankruptcy

Published

2 hours ago

on

Insys Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after agreeing to a $225 million settlement with the Department of Justice.

The Daily Beast reports that Insys, which was notorious for the methods it used to convince doctors to push out more prescriptions for its drugs, agreed last week to a landmark settlement aimed at ending civil and criminal investigations into the company.

Last month, Insys founder John Kapoor and three other Insys executives pleaded guilty to five counts of racketeering conspiracy that involved outright bribing doctors to prescribe Subsys, a highly addictive painkiller that is actually a form of fentanyl.

In fact, one witness testified last month that the company went so far as to hire a former exotic dancer to give doctors lap dances in exchange for agreeing to pump out more prescriptions.

“After conducting a thorough review of available strategic alternatives, we determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of our assets and address our legacy legal challenges in a fair and transparent manner,” Insys CEO Andrew Long said in announcing the bankruptcy.

BUSTED: Elaine Chao denies ties to her family’s shipping biz — but she invited them to 2017 DOT event

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is coming under more scrutiny after newly released documents show she invited employees of her family's shipping business to an official Department of Transportation event in 2017.

Documents obtained through a legal action filed by the website American Oversight show that "Chao held a private photo session in 2017 at the Department of Transportation in which she and her father posed for photographs with employees of the Foremost Group and several Chinese media outlets."

House Republicans buried in ridicule for trying to stop Dems from calling Trump a ‘con man’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

House Republicans submitted a list of words they don't want House Democrats to use in describing President Donald Trump and his alleged behavior -- and social media users rained scorn on them.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) posted a photo of the banned word list, which includes "obstruction of justice" and "con man," ahead of former White House counsel John Dean's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Today, @HouseJudiciary is holding a hearing on Presidential Obstruction & Other Crimes. These are the words Republicans have demanded us not to use... #CoverUp #WhatsHeHiding pic.twitter.com/7XIint4svb

Top WV Republican calls for ouster of governor — after he defects to GOP and swears loyalty to Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Sen. Craig Blair, a top West Virginia Republican, is calling on Gov. Jim Justice (R) to resign due to the trouble his businesses are having in court.

According to The Associated Press, Blair made the call for Justice's resignation in a newspaper column over the weekend.

The governor has sparred publicly with ranking Republicans over a Senate GOP education plan that has brought dozens of teachers to the Capitol in protest. Justice has said the Republican leader of the Senate misled him on the bipartisan support of the bill.

