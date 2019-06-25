Pennsylvania GOP chair resigns hours after naughty text messages are exposed

Val DiGiorgio resigned as chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party on Tuesday after racy text message came to light.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania revealed that the chairman had stepped down.

The statement claimed that DiGiorgio “leaves party stronger and poised for future victories.”

But only hours earlier, racy text messages from DiGiorgio were published by The Philadelphia Enquirer.

In one case, DiGiorgio is said to have sent a woman an image of an erect penis.