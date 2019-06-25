Quantcast
Pennsylvania GOP chair resigns hours after naughty text messages are exposed

Published

1 min ago

on

Val DiGiorgio resigned as chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party on Tuesday after racy text message came to light.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania revealed that the chairman had stepped down.

The statement claimed that DiGiorgio “leaves party stronger and poised for future victories.”

But only hours earlier, racy text messages from DiGiorgio were published by The Philadelphia Enquirer.

In one case, DiGiorgio is said to have sent a woman an image of an erect penis.

Melania Trump announces her spokeswoman will replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Melania Trump's spokeswoman will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House communications director.

The first lady announced Tuesday afternoon that Stephanie Grisham will take over for Sanders, who's considering a run for Arkansas governor, as communications director and White House press secretary.

Grisham had been widely considered the favorite to become the third press secretary for President Donald Trump, following Sanders and Sean Spicer.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest

Indicted GOP lawmaker spent campaign cash on affairs with three different lobbyists and one of his own staffers: DOJ

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

A new filing from the Department of Justice claims that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has had multiple extramarital affairs since first taking office in 2009 -- including three with registered lobbyists and one with one of his own staff members.

According to the DOJ filing, as flagged by USA Today's Brad Heath, Hunter illegally used money donated to his congressional campaign to "carry out a series of intimate relationships" with women who were all involved in politics.

The DOJ argued that it needs to be able to discuss these affairs in front of jury in order to prove Hunter deliberately misused campaign funds.

Trump flips out and threatens ‘obliteration’ after Iran calls him retarded

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily hit back at Iran after the nation accused him of being "retarded."

Writing on Twitter, the president accused Iran of making a "very ignorant and insulting statement" against him, which he said "only shows that they do not understand reality."

The president then threatened the nation with "obliteration" if it didn't wise up.

"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," he wrote. "In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"

....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!

