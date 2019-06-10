Pennsylvania swing voters have some surprisingly positive opinions about Trump: focus group
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s strategy to beat Trump in 2020 is to appeal to swing voters in states like Pennsylvania who went for Obama in 2012–but switched to Trump in 2016.
But according to a new focus group conducted by Engagious, partnering with Focus Pointe Global, voters who went for Trump in Pennsylvania are largely happy with the president’s performance.
Axios described what they found.
“I would be willing to vote for someone other than Trump who would continue the initiatives he’s started” with the economy, tariffs and immigration, said Tara Biddle, a 37-year-old kindergarten teacher.
An older man who’d previously voted for Obama wished a full two terms for the president. “When I changed my vote I gave him eight years,” said 62-year-old David R.
The focus group also seemed unperturbed by the findings of the Mueller probe, which critics say were obscured by the Justice Department at the behest of William Barr.
“You could investigate every president; they’re all shady,” another woman said. “Let’s just move on and let him do his job.”
Trump raises tariff threat anew over secret provision in Mexico deal
President Donald Trump said Monday a secret provision of the US immigration deal with Mexico will require the approval of that country's legislature and warned US tariffs will be reinstated if it is not forthcoming.
Trump did not say what the provision entails, only that it would be revealed "in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's Legislative body."
"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" he tweeted.
Trump first alluded to the secret provision in a tweet late Sunday defending the agreement with Mexico against criticism it contained little that had not already been agreed to.
A concise history of the US abortion debate
On Nov. 14, 1972, a controversial two-part episode of the groundbreaking television show, “Maude” aired.
Titled “Maude’s Dilemma,” the episodes chronicled the decision by the main character to have an abortion.
The landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was issued two months after these episodes. The ruling affirmed the right to have an abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. “Maude’s Dilemma” brought the battle over abortion from the streets and courthouses to prime-time television.
Traumatized woman begs barking cops not to shoot kneeling black man who ‘seemed to match the description’
A woman begged California police not to shoot as she recorded video of officers pointing their guns at a kneeling black man in a tense confrontation.
The woman, who posted the video on her Blueasdasky account on Instagram, told officers that her boyfriend had been shot and killed by police in 2015 but did not know the man who was kneeling with his hands up at a busy intersection, reported Heavy.
“I don’t even know him but I care that much,” the woman said, crying.