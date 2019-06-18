Police make largest cocaine bust in history — and it’s not on the Mexican border

Federal agents seized 15,000 kilos of cocaine Tuesday, but it wasn’t found on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump has been saying since 2015 that Mexicans bring “drugs” and “crime” into the United States, but not even his border wall could have stopped the seven massive shipping containers that came into the Philadelphia Shipping Yard.

“We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs,” Trump said in a speech declaring a national emergency.

According to law enforcement, the shipping container traveled from Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“The massive cache of drugs could have a street value between $350 million and $750 million at $25,000-50,000 per kilo,” sources told NBC10.

“Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection are leading a multi-agency inspection of shipping containers aboard a merchant ship at the Port of Philadelphia,” ICE said in a statement. “We will release additional details when it is appropriate to do so.”

The president also said earlier this year that drugs don’t come into the U.S. through Ports of Entry, however, Philadelphia’s port is a Port of Entry.

“We have tremendous amounts of drugs flowing into our country,” Trump said in February. “Much of it coming from the southern border, when you look and when you listen to politicians, particularly certain Democrats, they say ‘It all comes through the ports of entry.’ Wrong, it’s wrong. It’s just a lie. It’s all a lie. They say, ‘Walls don’t work.’ Walls work 100 percent.”

Tuesday, that proved not to be the case.