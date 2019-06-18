Quantcast
Connect with us

Police make largest cocaine bust in history — and it’s not on the Mexican border

Published

35 mins ago

on

Donald Trump on the US-Mexico Border

Federal agents seized 15,000 kilos of cocaine Tuesday, but it wasn’t found on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump has been saying since 2015 that Mexicans bring “drugs” and “crime” into the United States, but not even his border wall could have stopped the seven massive shipping containers that came into the Philadelphia Shipping Yard.

“We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs,” Trump said in a speech declaring a national emergency.

According to law enforcement, the shipping container traveled from Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“The massive cache of drugs could have a street value between $350 million and $750 million at $25,000-50,000 per kilo,” sources told NBC10.

“Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection are leading a multi-agency inspection of shipping containers aboard a merchant ship at the Port of Philadelphia,” ICE said in a statement. “We will release additional details when it is appropriate to do so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also said earlier this year that drugs don’t come into the U.S. through Ports of Entry, however, Philadelphia’s port is a Port of Entry.

“We have tremendous amounts of drugs flowing into our country,” Trump said in February. “Much of it coming from the southern border, when you look and when you listen to politicians, particularly certain Democrats, they say ‘It all comes through the ports of entry.’ Wrong, it’s wrong. It’s just a lie. It’s all a lie. They say, ‘Walls don’t work.’ Walls work 100 percent.”

Tuesday, that proved not to be the case.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police make largest cocaine bust in history — and it’s not on the Mexican border

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Donald Trump on the US-Mexico Border

Federal agents seized 15,000 kilos of cocaine Tuesday, but it wasn't found on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump has been saying since 2015 that Mexicans bring "drugs" and "crime" into the United States, but not even his border wall could have stopped the seven massive shipping containers that came into the Philadelphia Shipping Yard.

“We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs,” Trump said in a speech declaring a national emergency.

According to law enforcement, the shipping container traveled from Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s failed defense secretary pick defended his son after he brutally beat his own mother with a baseball bat

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan abruptly resigned on Monday -- and a new report from the Washington Post sheds some light on why.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Border agent attacks AOC and proves her point about ‘concentration camps’: Kids can play ‘outside their cell’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Border Patrol agent Art del Cueto attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday for calling immigrant detention facilities "concentration camps."

"This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet on Tuesday after President Donald Trump vowed to deport "millions" of illegal immigrants.

Ocasio-Cortez later noted that concentration camps are "not the same as death camps" used in the Holocaust.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]