Presbyterian minister accused of using bizarre exorcism rituals to sexually abuse depressed men

Published

1 min ago

on

A longtime Presbyterian minister from the city of Linden, New Jersey has been accused by his former church of sexually abusing depressed men as part of an “exorcism” ritual aimed at removing their “evil spirits.”

MyCentralJersey.com reports that the Dr. Rev. William Weaver faces accusations from three different men who allege he abused them during times when they were depressed and in need of spiritual guidance.

One of the accusers, a 52-year-old man named William Weist, tells the website that he first met with Weaver when he was in his early 30s. He began taking counseling sessions with Weaver after the death of his fiancée’s son, who had died in a boating accident in 1999.

At some point during their counseling, Weist says that Weaver lured him to an upstairs room and told him that he had figured out how to alleviate the depression he was experiencing: He would use oral sex to remove the “spirits” that were plaguing him.

Weist tells MyCentralJersey.com that Weaver was able to coerce him into this arrangement because he was feeling so depressed that he didn’t have the will to put up any resistance.

“I was so scared with everything that I was dealing with,” Weist said. “I just felt scared, it was very raw.”

Earlier this year, Weaver gave up his ordination and membership in the Presbyterian Church shortly before he was scheduled to face his three accusers in an internal church trial. He is not facing any legal prosecution for his alleged crimes, and has since moved to a gated retirement community, MyCentralJersey.com reports.

2020 Election

Previously ‘spineless’ Republicans poised to turn on Trump now that his unpopular tariffs may cost them their seats

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

According to a report from the Guardian's Ross Barkan, Republicans already faced with running for office in 2020 with an unpopular president at the head of the GOP ticket are about to turn on Donald Trump if they sense they may lose their seats in Congress and control of the Oval Office because of his trade war with China and now Mexico.

Calling many GOP lawmakers "spineless" for continually failing to stand up to Trump. Barkan writes in his opinion piece thatthat GOP members were furious after a recent briefing on the president's still developing tariff plans.

Trump and Democrats may actually agree on big tech — here’s what they can do

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and Democrats appear poised for common ground on big tech in a big way, writes academic Joel Kotkin for The Daily Beast: both support antitrust action against the tech firms to break up the monopoly power.

"The recent decision by the Trump administration to look into monopolistic practices by the tech oligarchs—talk about collusion!—represents a welcome change from over two decades, under both parties, of sucking up to these firms as they bought up competitors and consolidated market positions that would put the likes of John D. Rockefeller to shame," writes Kotkin. "As in the gilded age a century ago, the tech industry epitomizes capitalism run amok, with huge concentrations of wealth, power, and control over key markets, like search (Google), cellphone operating systems (Apple and Google), and social media (Facebook/Instagram)."

Utah school board members compare themselves to Galileo while trying to block teaching Earth is billions of years old

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Conservative members of Utah's state school board this week compared themselves to famed astronomer Galileo in their failed efforts to prevent the enactment of new science standards on topics such as evolution, climate change, and even the age of the Earth.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that conservative school board members raised multiple objections to new science standards over fears that Utah students would not be exposed to "both sides" of the "debate" over evolution and climate change, which the vast majority of scientists believe are real phenomena.

