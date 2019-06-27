Quantcast
Connect with us

Progressive journalist exposes double standard: GOP pols ‘throw tantrums and break things’ while media grills Dems on what they’ll do about it

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, at the first Democratic debate, the candidates were asked a key question: how do they plan to prevent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from blocking their agenda?

It was an important and practical question. But on Thursday, Vox’s David Roberts pointed out that, from a big picture view, it is actually an incredibly strange thing to ask the candidates — and indicative of a dangerous double standard in how Democrats and Republicans are both covered and questioned by the mainstream press:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: At least 400 members of law enforcement busted as members of extremist groups

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

The Center for Investigative Reporting revealed Thursday that they were allowed to download the membership rolls of private Facebook groups. The results were that they found the members of extremist groups and police groups.

"We loaded those roughly 1 million names into a database and asked a simple question: How many people were members of at least one extremist group and at least one police group?" the report explained.

There were 14,000 hits that surfaced, they said, but they looked at just a mere fraction of the list. That's when they discovered almost 400 users currently employed as police officers, sheriffs, prison guards or retired law enforcement that were also members of extremist Facebook groups.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll’s allegations fit a ‘pattern’ in how other accusers say Trump attacked them: Boston Globe columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's accusation that President Donald Trump forced himself on her in a department store in the 1990s is corroborated by friends who say she confided in them at the time. But that is not the only reason to take the allegation seriously.

As Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen pointed out on Thursday, Carroll is in fact one of several women who independently described Trump using a similar method of attack in similar circumstances:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chuck Schumer ‘will pay a heavy price’ for throwing House Dems ‘under the bus’: senior Democratic aide

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

House Democrats are livid at Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for giving the Trump administration a "blank check" for border funding.

“Schumer threw all of [the] House Democrats under the bus and he will pay a heavy price for that," a senior Democratic aide told Politico's Jake Sherman.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the bill passed by the Senate.

"Under no circumstances should the House vote for a [Mitch] McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats," AOC instructed. "Hell no."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link