Progressive reformer claims victory in fiercely-contested Queens DA race
Progressive reformer Tiffany Cabán has declared victory in her campaign versus Melinda Katz in the Queens District Attorney race.
With 99% of precincts reporting, Cabán held a lead of 1,090 votes, The New York Times reports.
Cabán was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Katz was backed by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), who chairs the Queens Democratic Party, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)
This campaign started with just four women, sitting around a kitchen table, saying: we have to change the system.
So I did what many thought was unthinkable for a 31-year-old Queer Latina public defender whose parents grew up in the Woodside Houses. I decided to run.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
We built a campaign that said every community deserves justice. Respect. Fair treatment under the law across racial and class lines.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
We built a campaign to reduce recidivism.
Decriminalize poverty.
End mass incarceration.
To protect our immigrant communities.
Keep people rooted in their communities with the access to support and services.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
I want to be very clear: Nothing is more important to me than the safety of ALL the people who call this borough home.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
The changes we are fighting for will mean a fairer and more equitable and more effective criminal justice system.ADVERTISEMENT
That doesn't come at the cost of safety—it is the source of safety.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
Transforming this system will not be easy, and it will not happen overnight. But I am ready. We are ready.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019
We have built the most powerful, the most diverse, the most beautiful coalition that a borough-wide race has ever seen. From formerly incarcerated folks to sex workers to undocumented immigrants to community-based organizations & activists to local & national elected officials.
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019