Progressive reformer claims victory in fiercely-contested Queens DA race

Progressive reformer Tiffany Cabán has declared victory in her campaign versus Melinda Katz in the Queens District Attorney race.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Cabán held a lead of 1,090 votes, The New York Times reports.

Cabán was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Katz was backed by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), who chairs the Queens Democratic Party, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

This campaign started with just four women, sitting around a kitchen table, saying: we have to change the system. So I did what many thought was unthinkable for a 31-year-old Queer Latina public defender whose parents grew up in the Woodside Houses. I decided to run. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

We built a campaign that said every community deserves justice. Respect. Fair treatment under the law across racial and class lines. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

We built a campaign to reduce recidivism.

Decriminalize poverty.

End mass incarceration.

To protect our immigrant communities.

To protect our immigrant communities.

Keep people rooted in their communities with the access to support and services. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

I want to be very clear: Nothing is more important to me than the safety of ALL the people who call this borough home. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

The changes we are fighting for will mean a fairer and more equitable and more effective criminal justice system. That doesn't come at the cost of safety—it is the source of safety. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

Transforming this system will not be easy, and it will not happen overnight. But I am ready. We are ready. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019