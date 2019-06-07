Protesters storm the streets of Philadelphia — demanding desk duty for police busted for racist online posts

On Friday, Philadelphia protesters flooded the streets, demanding police officers be held accountable for posting racist Facebook messages.

“We want to hold these officers and institutions accountable,” Saudia Durrant, with the Philadelphia Student Union told CBS Philly.

So far, ten officers have been placed on desked duty and the department hired an independent investigator to look into the tragedy.

“They want all of the nearly 330 Philadelphia Police Department officers accused of racist and violent posts on social media assigned to desk duty, pending an investigation,” the report said.

The online comments from the officer ranged to racist remarks about Barack Obama to the Black Lives Matter movement.