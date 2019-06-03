Quantcast
Connect with us

Public opinion could quickly shift in favor of impeaching Trump — according to historical polling data

Published

2 mins ago

on

Even though polls show that the American public is at the moment against impeaching President Donald Trump, historical polling data obtained by the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent shows that could change very quickly.

In breaking down data on the impeachment of former President Richard Nixon provided by Gallup, Sargent finds that most Republican voters were consistently against impeachment right up through Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

However, the polls also show big swings among independent voters, who went from being overwhelmingly against impeachment in the middle of 1973 to having a majority in favor of impeachment just over one year later.

“In some ways, this offers more grist for believing public opinion can be shifted again,” Sargent writes. “Note that the shift was more substantial among independents, eventually amounting to a solid majority, than it was among Republicans… The Gallup numbers on Nixon suggest big shifts among independents are possible and show that a substantially larger percentage of independents now support impeachment hearings than at the outset in Nixon’s day.”

Sargent then asks Princeton historian Julian Zelizer to explain exactly how public opinion on impeachment shifted — and he said that holding impeachment hearings was a key factor.

“It’s clear from the data that impeachment proceedings provided the jolt that shook the public, among independents in particular,” Zelizer explains. “An independent by nature is not going to make a quick decision. Impeachment proceedings and then the approval of articles of impeachment are what ended up moving independents… This wasn’t Congress waiting on the public… It was the other way around — Congress provided guidance to the public.”

Read the whole analysis here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Public opinion could quickly shift in favor of impeaching Trump — according to historical polling data

Published

1 min ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Even though polls show that the American public is at the moment against impeaching President Donald Trump, historical polling data obtained by the Washington Post's Greg Sargent shows that could change very quickly.

In breaking down data on the impeachment of former President Richard Nixon provided by Gallup, Sargent finds that most Republican voters were consistently against impeachment right up through Nixon's resignation in 1974.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In the wake of Trump's latest international humiliation of the United States' closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone: Former CIA Director John Brennan must be ‘convicted and hung for treason’

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Roger Stone, the longtime associate and informal adviser to President Donald Trump who faces federal charges of obstruction, witness-tampering and false statements, roused controversy Sunday when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account, which appeared to state former CIA director John Brennan should be hanged for alleged treason.

"This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason," Stone reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which also featured a picture of Brennan. The Brennan Instagram story was first reported on Twitter by CNN's Brian Stelter.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 