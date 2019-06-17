Quantcast
Connect with us

QAnon authors in a fight over doing an audiobook — because they think their followers can’t read

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the authors of a popular book for believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory are in a bitter fight over whether or not to release an audiobook version.

QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening came out last year and peaked near the top of the Amazon bestseller list in March. One of the book’s co-authors, Dustin Nemos, is publicly attacking another co-author, who goes by the name of “JoeM,” for his “petty and hostile and paranoid” refusal to help produce an audiobook, and notes that it is necessary because a disproportionate number of QAnon believers are elderly, have bad eyesight, and may not be able to read the book as text. JoeM, for his part, has accused Nemos of being a “grifter” who is trying to make a buck off of true believers.

The book’s 14 co-authors are all picking sides in the feud and conflicted about how to move forward, caught between the worry of not appearing to be grifters and the desire to make their material accessible to key demographics.

QAnon first sprang up in late 2017, from an anonymous internet message board user who claimed to be a high-ranking government official with “Q” level security clearance. Through a series of cryptic messages known as “crumbs,” Q created an elaborate narrative that President Donald Trump and former special counsel Robert Mueller were in fact secretly working together to bust a world-spanning pedophile ring led by the Democrats.

Eventually, huge online communities sprang up around the conspiracy theory, to the point that it started taking a life of its own on the fringes of politics and pop culture. In 2018, ABC sitcom star Roseanne Barr promoted QAnon on Twitter, and a Florida SWAT officer wore a QAnon badge on his uniform while posing with Vice President Mike Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Missouri governor appoints judge who fundraised for crisis pregnancy center to help decide Planned Parenthood’s license

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) has appointed former Macon County Associate Circuit Judge Philip Prewitt to the Administrative Hearing Commission, a state agency that oversees disputes between the state and organizations seeking licensure.

Prewitt, a former Republican candidate for office, once fundraised on Facebook for Ray of Hope Pregnancy Care Ministeries, a "crisis pregnancy center" that masquerades as a health care facility in order to trick women seeking abortions into listening to anti-abortion propaganda. In 2015, the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Prewitt for the post encouraging people to donate, saying that it violated judicial ethics rules.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump being a ‘compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus’ is why he failed on Iran: Conservative columnist

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's highly-criticized decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has resulted as was warned, with the country reviving its nuclear program, a conservative columnist explained in The Washington Post on Monday.

Conservative Max Boot took a victory lap in the hard-hitting column, reminding that he had signed a March 2016 letter by 121 Republican foreign policy analysts warning about Trump's approach.

"I wish we had been wrong, but we were all too right," Boot wrote.

"Trump has shown no ability to grow in office; but then it’s hard to learn if you all you read is Fox News chyrons. He is today the same compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus he was at the start of the 2016 campaign," Boot said. "Only now, the stakes are much higher."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.

Toronto Police have located two victims with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.

An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.

WATCH:

https://twitter.com/jpags/status/1140707542114414593

https://twitter.com/NewsThisSecond/status/1140712319275679749

https://twitter.com/TPSOperations/status/1140716091129442305

https://twitter.com/bnewfield/status/1140711739203424260

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link