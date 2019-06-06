R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime charges
R&B star R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Chicago courtroom to 11 new felony sex crime charges.
The charges were a refiling of one of the four cases of alleged abuse that prosecutors lodged against the singer earlier this year.
A grand jury last week increased the felony counts against the 52-year-old and upgraded some of the charges. He now faces five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
If convicted of the most serious charges, Kelly would face mandatory sentences of six to 30 years in prison on each count.
Kelly, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty during a short arraignment hearing. The next court date was set for June 26.
The singer’s attorney Steve Greenberg dismissed the new charges as a rehashing of old allegations.
“It’s the same case. It’s just they changed what they charged him with,” Greenberg told reporters at the courthouse, while again attacking Kelly’s accusers, saying “they aren’t victims.”
The 11 charges handed down by a Chicago grand jury are connected to the January 2010 alleged sexual assault and abuse of a person identified in court documents only as JP.
Three of the charges are for the sexual abuse of a child between 13 and 16 years old. In some of the counts, Kelly is accused of having threatened or used force against JP.
The singer is currently out on bail after paying 10 percent of a $1 million bond, as is required in the state of Illinois.
The presiding judge did not increase bail despite the more serious charges, because Kelly has appeared for all court dates as required.
Kelly has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls.
He was acquitted in a child porn trial over a decade ago, and had maintained a steady fan base and continued to perform.
His fortunes changed after the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” led Chicago prosecutors to publicly seek out potential victims.
Prosecutors said they have DNA evidence and video of Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Much of that evidence has not yet been shared with Kelly’s defense team, Greenberg said, adding that he didn’t expect a trial until “sometime next year at the earliest.”
Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: An epidemic on both sides of the Medicine Line
As an American Indian woman who recently moved to Canada, I’ve been saddened to see that the systemic and insidious racism towards Indigenous women and girls that is happening in the United States is also happening in Canada. My new provincial home, British Columbia, has the highest proportion of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.
I am still processing the final report on the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) that was released this week. The report is over 1,200 pages and includes more than 230 recommendations.
Vegans and vegetarians: the history of how plant-based diets grew out of left-wing ideology
The rise of the vegetarian and, more recently, the vegan diet is generally perceived to be a new phenomenon. So, too, is their association with contemporary progressive ideas, politics and lifestyles. But plant-based diets have deep historical roots, and a longstanding connection with the political left.
From the time of the 1789 French revolution, when radical ideas were sweeping Europe, a political, ethical vegetarianism has grown alongside the British left. Advocated by major figures from the poet Percy Shelley to playwright George Bernard Shaw – as well as many more in pioneering leftist organisations and communities – contemporary writing demonstrates how a plant-based diet developed as an element of left-wing ideology, activism and identity.
Dogs may reflect their owners’ stress levels, finds research
Stress is an unavoidable component of modern life. Many people worry about the effect of a stressful lifestyle on their long-term health, but how many of us think about how our lifestyle, and our own stress levels, affect the health of our pets? A new study in Scientific Reports suggests that we should be paying more attention to this, since long term stress in dog owners shows a correlation with long term stress in their dogs.
The authors of the study, a team of scientists based in Sweden, looked at levels of the stress hormone cortisol, by analysing hair samples from dogs and their owners. Cortisol is stored in hair as it grows in proportion to the amount in the blood, enabling a measurement of how stressed someone has been over the months before the sample is taken.