Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council

A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.

“Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat,” Click 2 Houston reports. “Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up.”

“I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from,” Jordan said. “This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it.”

Last year, June 26 was declared “Brad ‘Scarface’ Jordan Day” by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.