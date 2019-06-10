Quantcast
Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council

Published

1 min ago

on

A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.

“Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat,” Click 2 Houston reports. “Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up.”

“I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from,” Jordan said. “This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it.”

Last year, June 26 was declared “Brad ‘Scarface’ Jordan Day” by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement! More details to come. www.bradfordistrictd.com

Large business will distance themselves from Trump after his fake ‘secret agreement’ with Mexico: Trump biographer

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump caused stock market turmoil with his threatened trade war with Mexico.

Trump called off his threats of tariffs on Friday, claiming victory. But on Saturday, The New York Times issued a devastating report that Mexico had already agreed to their concessions -- before Trump even started his trade war threats.

The report, which Trump disputes, essentially showed that the harm caused by his threatened tariffs accomplished nothing.

The conflicts surrounding Jared Kushner ‘have only grown more distressing with time’: Harvard professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

real estate firm owned in part by Jared Kushner reportedly received $90 million in foreign funding from "an opaque offshore vehicle" after the son-in-law of President Donald Trump began working as a senior adviser at the White House.

The company in question, Cadre, has received overseas investments while Kushner "through a vehicle run by Goldman Sachs in the Cayman Islands," according to the Guardian. Although Kushner sold other assets after beginning his employment at the White House, financial disclosures indicate that he maintained his stake in Cadre, which is now worth as much as $50 million.

Trump’s tariff tantrum: Another symptom of his massive ignorance

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Donald Trump, whose only two modes are sleep and bullying (and he gets very little of the former), is forever trying to browbeat the press into giving him favorable coverage by denouncing them as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people." But even by his rock-bottom standards, Trump hit a new low over the weekend. He freaked out on Twitter, at length, because a few news outlets blew the whistle on his efforts to dupe the public, especially his Fox News-loving base, into believing his massive lies about tariffs and his negotiations with Mexico on immigration.

