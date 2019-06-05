Quantcast
‘Release everyone’: Ocasio-Cortez says Paul Manafort’s solitary confinement is ‘government torture’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday reiterated her stance that solitary confinement is a violation of human rights and “government torture” and called for all people—including President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, should he be subjected to it—to be spared from such an abusive detention practice.

The comments began in morning tweet in which the New York Democrat responded to a New York Times tweet that said that Manafort, who’s currently serving a federal sentence in Pennsylvania, would soon be heading to Rikers Island, “where he is likely to face solitary confinement.” Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th congressional district contains the notorious Rikers Island.

“A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “That’s what solitary confinement is.”

Manafort, the Times reported, “is expected to be transferred within the next few weeks to the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, where he will most likely be held in isolation while facing state [mortgage] fraud charges.” On the island, he would likely be housed in a former prison hospital; inmates there don’t spend their day locked in cells, the reporting noted.

NBC News reported following Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, citing the New York City Department of Corrections, that “Manafort may be held in isolation for protective reasons, but that would not carry the same conditions as being held in solitary confinement, which is a punitive designation.”

In follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said it was the Times‘s wording on social media—”where he is likely to face solitary confinement”—that triggered her first comment, and that the “protective custody” Manafort faces doesn’t necessarily preclude solitary confinement.

But, Ocasio-Cortez added: “If he is in fact not being held in solitary, great. Release everyone else from it too.”

It’s not the first time this year Ocasio-Cortez called for banning solitary confinement.

In April, she commented on the solitary that U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning was subjected to, most recently for refusing to answer a grand jury’s questions.

“Solitary confinement is torture,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. “Chelsea is being tortured for whistleblowing, she should be released on bail, and we should ban extended solitary in the U.S.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
How payday lenders spent $1 million at a Trump resort — and then really cashed in

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

In mid-March, the payday lending industry held its annual convention at the Trump National Doral hotel outside Miami. Payday lenders offer loans on the order of a few hundred dollars, typically to low-income borrowers, who have to pay them back in a matter of weeks. The industry has long been reviled by critics for charging stratospheric interest rates — typically 400% on an annual basis — that leave customers trapped in cycles of debt.

The industry had felt under siege during the Obama administration, as the federal government moved to clamp down. A government study found that a majority of payday loans are made to people who pay more in interest and fees than they initially borrow. Google and Facebook refuse to take the industry’s ads.

Trump supporters cry bitter tears after seeing photo of black women graduating from West Point

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A photo featuring dozens of black women who graduated from West Point this year has enraged a group of Trump supporters who say it's part of a plot to eliminate white people.

In a thread over at /r/The_Donald, which is Reddit's most popular forum for Trump supporters, one user posted the photo of the recent West Point graduates along with a title that read, "Diversity just means 'less white people.'"

The women had been touted by both West Point and in media reports as part of the most diverse class in the military academy's history, which further angered /r/The_Donald's subscribers.

‘I won’: Florida deputy fatally shoots gunman who wounded him after off the rails argument about cats

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A Florida deputy responded to a neighborhood dispute over feral cats -- and a gunfight broke out.

The Brevard County sheriff's deputy was wounded in the shootout and fatally shot the gunman Tuesday evening during the incident in unincorporated Indialantic, reported WKMG-TV.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy was called about 8:30 p.m. to an argument between two men over the feeding of feral cats in the area, and one of the men became enraged and went behind a vehicle.

Continue Reading
