Republican Attorney General sued by four women for retaliating against their sexual harassment complaints: report

On Tuesday, Indiana’s GOP attorney general, Curtis Hill, was sued in federal court by four women, who accuse him of defaming them and engaging in retaliation after they reported episodes of his sexual harassment.

Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon, communications director Gabrielle McLemore, and legislative assistants Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano, are pursuing both compensatory and punitive damages for sexual harassment, retaliation, sexual battery and defamation, and want the judge to order Hill to apologize and retract his claims that the women are liars.

In July 2018, the women’s complaints that Hill touched them inappropriately and made lewd comments first surfaced. Hill has denied all allegations, complaining that “accusations alone have the power of conviction” and his reputation has been “dragged through the gutter.”

The complaints were the subject of a criminal investigation, although a special prosecutor declined to file charges. Top Republicans in Indiana, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Senate President Pro Tempore David Long, have called on Hill to resign, but he has refused to do so. He will stand for re-election in 2020.