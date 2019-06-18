Quantcast
Republican Attorney General sued by four women for retaliating against their sexual harassment complaints: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Indiana’s GOP attorney general, Curtis Hill, was sued in federal court by four women, who accuse him of defaming them and engaging in retaliation after they reported episodes of his sexual harassment.

Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon, communications director Gabrielle McLemore, and legislative assistants Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano, are pursuing both compensatory and punitive damages for sexual harassment, retaliation, sexual battery and defamation, and want the judge to order Hill to apologize and retract his claims that the women are liars.

In July 2018, the women’s complaints that Hill touched them inappropriately and made lewd comments first surfaced. Hill has denied all allegations, complaining that “accusations alone have the power of conviction” and his reputation has been “dragged through the gutter.”

The complaints were the subject of a criminal investigation, although a special prosecutor declined to file charges. Top Republicans in Indiana, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Senate President Pro Tempore David Long, have called on Hill to resign, but he has refused to do so. He will stand for re-election in 2020.

Trump once again suggests the Central Park Five are guilty: ‘You have people on both sides of that’

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

During a brief Q&A with the press on Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again appeared to suggest that he still believes the Central Park Five are guilty.

"You have people on both sides of that," he told reporters. "They admitted their guilt."

Trump has repeatedly tried to worm his way out of condemning racism with this sort of language — most infamously when he said there were "very fine people on both sides" of a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nancy Pelosi rips ‘cruel’ Trump for his ‘discriminatory policies’ that have done nothing to help

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told President Donald Trump that he should probably meet with Congress before unleashing a hellish mass arrest across the United States.

The president announced Tuesday that ICE intends to issue a nationwide arrest warrant to all undocumented immigrants, who will be rounded up for speedy trials so they can be deported.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in," Trump tweeted late Monday. "Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!"

Judge drops the hammer on ‘possibly criminal’ Alex Jones for his unhinged rant against Sandy Hook families

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

A Connecticut judge this week sanctioned InfoWars host Alex Jones after he uncorked an unhinged rant against attorneys representing the families of Sandy Hook victims who are suing him for defamation.

CNN reports that Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis slammed Jones in court on Tuesday and called his attacks on the Sandy Hook families and their attorneys "indefensible," "unconscionable," and "possibly criminal behavior."

