Republican House leadership clashed in closed-door meeting as the GOP worries about fundraising in battle for Congress

After losing control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, Republicans have said they are focused on winning back the chamber in 2020. But differing priorities boiled over during a leadership meeting.

“Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 House Republican, privately battled with the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where she raised questions about the direction of the party’s campaign arm as they try to win back the chamber,” Politico reported Tuesday.

“Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota used a members’ only leadership meeting Monday night to press lawmakers about their contributions to the party committee. At one point, he questioned whether Cheney would continue to contribute campaign cash to the NRCC, according to multiple sources,” the publication noted. “Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair who outranks Emmer, fired back that she has met her fundraising benchmarks and paid her party dues.”

Cheney then reportedly trashed the direction of the NRCC under Emmer’s leadership.

“The Wyoming Republican — who is mulling a Senate bid after Sen. Mike Enzi declared his retirement — countered that some members are concerned Emmer is artificially inflating the fundraising numbers he brings in, according to sources. Cheney also told Emmers that some lawmakers are worried about the campaign arm’s general strategy going forward as it seeks to rebuild the GOP’s fortunes in 2020,” Politico noted.

