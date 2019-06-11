Quantcast
Republican House leadership clashed in closed-door meeting as the GOP worries about fundraising in battle for Congress

2 hours ago

After losing control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, Republicans have said they are focused on winning back the chamber in 2020. But differing priorities boiled over during a leadership meeting.

“Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 House Republican, privately battled with the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where she raised questions about the direction of the party’s campaign arm as they try to win back the chamber,” Politico reported Tuesday.

“Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota used a members’ only leadership meeting Monday night to press lawmakers about their contributions to the party committee. At one point, he questioned whether Cheney would continue to contribute campaign cash to the NRCC, according to multiple sources,” the publication noted. “Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair who outranks Emmer, fired back that she has met her fundraising benchmarks and paid her party dues.”

Cheney then reportedly trashed the direction of the NRCC under Emmer’s leadership.

“The Wyoming Republican — who is mulling a Senate bid after Sen. Mike Enzi declared his retirement — countered that some members are concerned Emmer is artificially inflating the fundraising numbers he brings in, according to sources. Cheney also told Emmers that some lawmakers are worried about the campaign arm’s general strategy going forward as it seeks to rebuild the GOP’s fortunes in 2020,” Politico noted.

Native American tribe kicks TransCanada trucks with KeystoneXL supplies off their reservation

3 mins ago

June 11, 2019

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police escorted off the reservation a truck belonging to the company building the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, KELO-TV reported Tuesday.

"The head of a South Dakota Tribe says Keystone XL workers are not welcome on the reservation," the station reported. "Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police got a report of pipeline workers in Eagle Butte Monday night. Tribal officials say officers immediately escorted them off the reservation."

Harold Frazier, the chairman of the Cheye River Reservation, blasted TC Energy -- the company formerly known as TransCanada -- in a statement.

Trump is governing the nation like a real-estate developer builds projects — here’s why that’s dangerous: Libertarian columnist

9 mins ago

June 11, 2019

On Tuesday, libertarian columnist Megan McArdle posited her theory of what makes Trump tick — a theory that is at once both obvious and dangerous.

"Charging into ceaseless trade wars, casually threatening real wars, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, supporting Brett M. Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court despite an accusation of teenaged sexual assault, all heedless of expert advice or his parlous poll numbers in battleground states ... whatever this is, it's not GOP normal," wrote McArdle. Indeed, it isn't anything that resembles conventional political strategy.

What it does resemble, she wrote, is real estate investment.

Here are the top 10 things Joe Biden said that destroyed Donald Trump during Iowa speech

24 mins ago

June 11, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday evening, giving one of the strongest speeches he's made thus far about President Donald Trump's impact on the United States.

According to Biden, Trump's inexperience and "tough guy" attitude is part of the problem in a diplomatic world that depends on measured and rational negotiations with foreign leaders. Diplomacy has not been the president's strong suit, as he attempts to negotiate trade deals, denuclearization treaties and other agreements.

