Republicans need to examine E Jean Carroll’s ‘horrific’ Trump rape accusation ‘seriously and carefully’: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On the editorial page of the Washington Examiner, Executive Editor Phil Klein stated that the accusations by author E. Jean Carroll that she was sexually assaulted in a department dressing room in 1996 by Donald Trump need to be taken seriously by all — including Republicans.

According to the conservative columnist, her allegations are “horrific” and need to be investigated to clear the air.

“I have previously argued that while we shouldn’t reflexively believe all accusers, I do believe that sexual assault accusers deserve to be taken seriously,” Klein wrote. “Ideally, the credibility of the accusations should be viewed independently of any partisan blinders. We should all consider this story carefully and avoid jumping to quick conclusions one way or another. ”

After recounting excerpts from Carroll’s story, Klein noted her statement for why she hadn’t come forward before, where she wrote: “Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun. Also, I am a coward.”

According to the columnist, her word should be taken seriously after Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments.

“It is worth remembering, in light of Carroll’s story, Trump’s statements in the notorious ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” he explained. “‘You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.'”

“We should hear more from Carroll in the coming days and weeks, and the friends who confirm her account should come forward as well,” Klein wrote. “If there are a lot of inconsistencies, this would be another case of major media malpractice. But if more reporting bolsters her account, this should be significant concern to Republicans, and all Americans. ”

You can read his whole piece here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
