Republicans snarling behind McConnell’s back as he ignores their bills to shove through Trump’s judicial nominees
Republican lawmakers are starting to openly complain that bills they have proposed are being held up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) because he has filled their legislative agenda with votes on President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.
According to a report at Politico, GOP lawmakers who are facing an uphill battle to hang onto their seats in the upcoming 2020 election are frustrated that they will have no legislative victories to tout when they hit the campaign trail.
“It is frustrating,” explained Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) whose constituents in the farm state have grown disenchanted with Trump over his trade war. “But we are still working on a number of really good bills.”
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — who has her own problem with voters after she voted to confirm controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — also would like something else to talk about when she appeals to voters.
“It will definitely change soon,” she lamented. “I like policy and legislation. So, that’s my preference. But I certainly understand that due to the obstructionist tactics, regrettably, we had a huge backlog that we had to clear out.”
According to the report, no GOP senator has directly pointed the finger at McConnell, who sets the legislative agenda, but are instead blaming Democrats.
In an interview, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) complained it was hard to talk about the lack of action without it being interpreted as a shot at McConnell, saying, “Every time I talk about this, some knucklehead tries to spin it as a criticism of Mitch, and it’s really not.”
As for Democrats, they are pinning the blame squarely upon the Senate leader.
“People don’t understand that if the Senate does not become a Democratic majority we will see Sen. McConnell do the same thing, just stopping everything,” explained Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Some Democrats say it’s time for a few presidential candidates to drop out and run for Senate
There are at least 23 Democratic candidates running for president, and some Democratic leaders think it's time some of those who aren't polling well drop out – and run for Senate.
Polls this early in the race are often called meaningless, but they do give an indication of a candidate's chances, especially if that candidate isn't gaining any growth or seems to be too much of a long shot.
Some are pushing for former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke to drop out and run for the Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn, the powerful Republican from Texas, as The Hill reports.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are gaining in Iowa poll
Former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading in the latest Iowa caucus poll, but two of his fellow Democrats competing for the presidential nomination are making gains — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
While Biden is at the head of the pack with 24 percent of respondents selecting him as their "first choice," he is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with 16 percent, then Warren with 15 percent and Buttigieg with 14 percent, according to a survey by The Des Moines Register and CNN. The next candidate is Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who only has 7 percent of the support.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders gave a surprising answer about euthanasia after defending a woman’s right to an abortion
During an extensive interview on CNN's 'State of the Union," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) was caught off-guard and gave a surprising answer when asked about the federal legalization of euthanasia saying it should be left up to the states.
Sitting down with host Dana Bash, the senator who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination was asked about a bill in Maine that will permit assisted suicide.
"I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently," the CNN host began. "The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide with terminally ill diseases. If the governor signs it, Maine would be the eighth state to enact the at legislation. Would you support federal legislation that would legalize assisted suicide?"