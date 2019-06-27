Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: At least 400 members of law enforcement busted as members of extremist groups

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Center for Investigative Reporting revealed Thursday that they were allowed to download the membership rolls of private Facebook groups. The results were that they found the members of extremist groups and police groups.

“We loaded those roughly 1 million names into a database and asked a simple question: How many people were members of at least one extremist group and at least one police group?” the report explained.

There were 14,000 hits that surfaced, they said, but they looked at just a mere fraction of the list. That’s when they discovered almost 400 users currently employed as police officers, sheriffs, prison guards or retired law enforcement that were also members of extremist Facebook groups.

Their researchers then tried to join the groups to see what was being said, and it was outright shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Officers engaging in conduct that calls into question their ability to serve their communities without prejudice,” the report revealed. “More than 50 police departments took action or launched internal investigations after we called them with our findings.”

They explained that they believed the public should have access to the information and detailed it in their full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started with a list of more than 1,200 extremist groups compiled by Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University and leading expert on extremism on Facebook,” the report detailed their methodology. “Squire, who has been scouring Facebook for extremists for a couple of years, methodically works through the platform, searching for groups with names that denigrate people by race, religion, gender or sexuality or that contain code words used by extremist movements. And because Facebook recommends new groups based on what Squire searches for, she would find new groups that way, too. When we reviewed the groups, we removed some from the list because we did not believe they met the criteria.”

Los Angeles Police Sgt. John Valdez was one of the officers exposed as member of an extremist Facebook group. In 2013, Valdez was involved in a non-fatal shooting of two people.

This only includes a small fraction of the 14,000 results they saw.

Read the full results and report at The Center for Investigative Reporting.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Republican slammed for saying he wants his bank to finance for-profit child detention

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Bank of America announced that it would no longer finance companies that do business with the for-profit prison industry, including private migrant detention facilities. The decision could be consequential, as Bank of America reportedly issued a $380 million loan and $75 million credit line to Caliburn, a private facility linked to former DHS Secretary John Kelly that houses child migrants.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Democrat Ann Coulter likes had a ‘MAGA Moment’ of far-right support after debate performance

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Far-right activists have become infatuated with one 2020 Democratic Party candidate, Buzzfeed News reported Thursday.

"Among some conservative pundits there was one clear winner of Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the longshot antiwar Hawaii congresswoman," Buzzfeed explained. "More than any other Democratic candidate, Gabbard has developed a favorable presence in right-wing media."

During the debate, Gabbard "appeared to cement her status as the very online right’s favorite Democratic candidate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Progressive journalist exposes double standard: GOP pols ‘throw tantrums and break things’ while media grills Dems on what they’ll do about it

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, at the first Democratic debate, the candidates were asked a key question: how do they plan to prevent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from blocking their agenda?

It was an important and practical question. But on Thursday, Vox's David Roberts pointed out that, from a big picture view, it is actually an incredibly strange thing to ask the candidates — and indicative of a dangerous double standard in how Democrats and Republicans are both covered and questioned by the mainstream press:

1. All right, before I log off this hellsite to do some Real Work, a quick final thread on one episode from last night's debate. Both Maddow & Todd asked the candidates, basically, "what are you going to do about Mitch McConnell?" Let's ponder that a bit.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link