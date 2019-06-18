Quantcast
Right-wing radio show ratings tank as host undermines Trump's 'promises made, promises kept' re-election slogan

1 min ago

The fact Donald Trump’s base sticks with him no matter what he does is negatively impacting a conservative radio host attempting to hold the president accountable for his campaign promises.

Michael Alan Weiner, who goes by the stage name Michael Savage, hosts the “Savage Nation” radio show.

The host once praised Trump as the “Winston Churchill of our time” has been criticizing the president recently, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“Now Mr. Savage is an outlier once again, dismayed more each day as the budget deficit continues to swell, thousands of new migrants are apprehended at the border, and the wall Mr. Trump promised to erect and make Mexico pay for remains unbuilt,” The Times explained.

“Still, in the world of conservative media, where questioning the president’s greatness can be an apostasy that tanks ratings and ends careers, Mr. Savage is taking a major risk. His views aren’t widely shared among conservatives, though they do represent a small crack in the foundation of Trump loyalists who are not buying the president’s ‘Promises made, promises kept’ motto,” the newspaper noted.

Savage claims he is “no Benedict Arnold” and has vowed to vote for Trump in 2020.

But that is apparently not enough.

“Savage believes his words have already cost him access to Mr. Trump, whom he has not spoken to since the White House Hanukkah party in December,” The Times noted.

“They keep pushing me away because they don’t like what in their mind is not 100 percent sycophantic behavior,” Savage claimed.

His willingness to criticize has impacted his show financially.

“Though his show is still rated among the top 10 for talk radio, he no longer has as large a national following after several major stations in markets like New York City and Washington took him off the air. His live show is now only one hour, cut back from three last year,” The Times reported.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
