Royce West meets with Chuck Schumer as he nears decision on campaign against John Cornyn
State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, met this week with the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate as he mulls a challenge to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, met this week with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he nears a decision on whether to run for U.S. Senate — a decision that West now says will come sometime next month.
West had a positive meeting with Schumer and staff at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a Democratic source familiar with the meeting said. West, the source added, signaled that he is likely to run.
Asked for comment Friday, West said in a text message, “I’ll make a decision whether to run next month.”
West has been viewed as a potential candidate for months but has not said much publicly about his deliberations over whether to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. If West enters the U.S. Senate race, he would have to contend with a Democratic field that already includes MJ Hegar, the former U.S. House candidate. Schumer met with Hegar in March.
At least two other Democrats are also still weighing a run: Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards and Chris Bell, the former Houston congressman and 2006 gubernatorial nominee.
West has served in the Texas Senate since 1993. He was elected to another four-year term in 2018 and would not have to give up his Senate seat to challenge Cornyn.
2020 Election
‘Drums of war are beating’: Bernie Sanders says everything must be done to prevent US attack on Iran
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry event in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on Friday, June 21, 2019. In an op-ed published Friday night, Sanders called on Congress to do "everything it can to prevent" an attack on Iran. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As the threat of war "looms" amidst a coordinated push by the Trump administration that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on the U.S. Congress and the American people to work together to ensure that another mistake like the 2003 invasion of Iraq—"the biggest foreign policy disaster in American history"—is not allowed to happen again.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell is the second worst human being on the planet
Did you hear what the disgusting, reprehensible, thieving hack who currently serves as Senate Majority Leader said the other day about reparations for slavery? The House Judiciary Committee was getting ready to hold hearings for the first time in the history of this country on the issue of finding a way to compensate African-Americans for the crime of slavery, and a reporter asked Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky what he thought of the idea.
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Royce West meets with Chuck Schumer as he nears decision on campaign against John Cornyn
State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, met this week with the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate as he mulls a challenge to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, met this week with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he nears a decision on whether to run for U.S. Senate — a decision that West now says will come sometime next month.
West had a positive meeting with Schumer and staff at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a Democratic source familiar with the meeting said. West, the source added, signaled that he is likely to run.
Asked for comment Friday, West said in a text message, "I'll make a decision whether to run next month."