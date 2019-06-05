Quantcast
Senate Intelligence Committee request to meet with British consultant over a mysterious connection to Mueller’s report

Published

1 min ago

on

Those connected to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia interference into the U.S. 2016 elections keep pouring out.

Politico is reporting that the Senate Intelligence Committee requested to meet with a British security consultant connected to the probe.

“On April 5, just 2 weeks after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on Russia’s election interference, the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter to a British security consultant named Walter Soriano asking for a voluntary, closed-door interview and documents with various Russia probe figures dating back to June 2015,” the report said.

The letter provides insights into what other countries if any, were connected to hacking U.S. elections. According to a source, the committee is interested in speaking with Soriano because of his connections to high profile people.

“They’re surprised by how connected he seems to several people of interest,” the source told Politico. Adding, “including the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska — a former business associate of Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who offered Deripaska private briefings about the campaign in 2016. Deripaska is believed to have worked with Soriano on corporate intelligence matters.”

The committee also requested several documents and information from Soriano.

“The committee also requested Soriano’s communications with three Israeli private intelligence firms: Psy Group, Wikistrat, and Black Cube, as well as any communications he may have had with Orbis Business Intelligence, a firm co-founded by the former British spy Christopher Steele,” the report said.

Soriano did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

Read the full report here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
