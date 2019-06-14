Source close to Don McGahn says you’d have to be ‘stupid’ to buy Trump’s latest lies about Mueller report

President Donald Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he never told former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and he even accused McGahn of lying under oath in order to make himself look good.

However, a source described as “close to” McGahn tells Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that the president is simply making up lies to avoid being potentially implicated in obstructing justice.

“Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling Don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is just stupid or believes in the tooth fairy,” the source told Swan.

Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election revealed that the president not only instructed McGahn to fire Mueller, but also ordered him to create a false record that could be used to disprove the claim that he had ever been ordered to get rid of the special counsel.

McGahn so far has defied a congressional subpoena to testify about events described in the Mueller report, but the former White House counsel could have fresh motivation to talk with lawmakers now that the president has accused him of lying under oath.