Quantcast
Connect with us

Stonewall activists seek to ‘Reclaim Pride’ from corporations and police on 50th Anniversary

Published

1 min ago

on

In Nanette, the standup show by Hannah Gadsby, the comedian tells the audience that her first introduction to gay people was seeing the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on TV, recounting jokingly: “Oh, there they are — my people. They’re busy aren’t they? Gosh, don’t they love to dance and party? I used to sit there and watch it and go, where . . . do the quiet gays go?”

Pride has not always a celebration — far from it. The flier that announced the first Pride march in New York, 1970’s Christopher Street Liberation Day March, read: “Gay Liberation is for the homosexual who stands up and fights back.”

The modern LGBTQ rights movement was famously born in June 1969 when patrons of New York’s Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, fought back against a NYPD raid. Twenty-one people were arrested and many were injured in the riots against police brutality that ensued over the coming days.

The New York City Pride march, which annually commemorates the Stonewall uprising, is believed to be the largest Pride celebration in the world. This year, on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, it will face a competing march. The rival, known as the Queer Liberation March, is organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, who seek to commemorate the legacy of the Stonewall uprising by returning to its radical roots.

In recent years, a group of activists began marching as a resistance contingent in protest of the huge role that corporations and police have come to occupy in the annual Pride march.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stonewall activists seek to ‘Reclaim Pride’ from corporations and police on 50th Anniversary

Published

1 min ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

In Nanette, the standup show by Hannah Gadsby, the comedian tells the audience that her first introduction to gay people was seeing the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on TV, recounting jokingly: “Oh, there they are — my people. They’re busy aren’t they? Gosh, don’t they love to dance and party? I used to sit there and watch it and go, where . . . do the quiet gays go?”

Pride has not always a celebration — far from it. The flier that announced the first Pride march in New York, 1970's Christopher Street Liberation Day March, read: “Gay Liberation is for the homosexual who stands up and fights back.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia gaining more influence in world as Trump’s chaos hampers US efforts: leaked Pentagon report

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

According to an internal report created by the Pentagon, Russia has seen its worldwide influence grow since Donald Trump became president, reports Politico.

Noting that the report does not specifically single out the president, Politico described the document as asserting, "The U.S. is still underestimating the scope of Russia's aggression, which includes the use of propaganda and disinformation to sway public opinion across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study also points to the dangers of a growing alignment between Russia and China, which share a fear of the United States' international alliances and an affinity for 'authoritarian stability.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House spokesperson Grisham injured in scuffle with North Korean guards at chaotic press conference

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

According to a report from MSN, new White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham was injured by North Korean guards as she tried to help coordinate a press availability with President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The reports states, "Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]