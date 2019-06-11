Study finds 4 in 10 LGBTQ youth ‘seriously considered’ suicide in past year – conversion therapy makes it worse
A new study of over 34,000 individuals released Tuesday by The Trevor Project reveals a disturbingly high rate of LGBTQ youth have considered attempting suicide – and that for those who have undergone so-called “conversion therapy” the numbers are substantially higher.
Nearly four in 10 (39%) LGBTQ youth “seriously considered attempting suicide in the past twelve months,” The Trevor Project’s study finds. For transgender and non-binary youth the rate climbs to more than half.
Youths who have undergone conversion therapy are “more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who did not.”
Two-thirds of LGBTQ youths report “someone tried to convince them to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
And for those who think young people are not affected by the national discourse, think again.
More than three out of four (76%) LGBTQ youth “felt that the recent political climate impacted their mental health or sense of self.”
The Trevor Project’s 11-page 2019 National Survey on LGBTQ Mental Health was conducted of 34,808 individuals online, between February 2, 2018 and September 30, 2018. Participants were aged 13-24 and “identified with a sexual orientation other than straight/heterosexual, a gender identity other than cisgender, or both.”
The Trevor Project exists to assist LGBTQ young people in crisis. If you are feeling suicidal call the TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386.
GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility
President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.
Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean's appearance before Congress was solely for "clickbait."
Christianity, capitalism, and white supremacy are what bind conservatives together: CNN host
Americans are in a political cold war against one another. In the age of Trump this conflict all too often feels as though it will inevitably turn hot. Americans increasingly do not talk to one another across divides of political party and values; they live in information bubbles that are self-confirming, where prior ideas and beliefs — however incorrect — are nurtured as inexorable unassailable permanent truths. This is especially true of conservatives. Donald Trump has simply taken the status quo ante of anti-intellectualism, ignorance and simple binary thinking which typifies the modern American conservative moment and amplified it for the world to see and without any shame or apologies for doing so.