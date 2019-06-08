Quantcast
Support for Trump impeachment doubles among independents as Democrats begin hearings

1 min ago

Many Democrats in the House remain reluctant to open impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, fearing that the move would not play well with voters they need to win over in order to unseat the president next year.

But new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist suggests that the tide may be turning in favor of impeachment — and particularly among independent voters.

The poll finds that independents are still skeptical of impeachment, but that the number has nearly doubled from April, when just 16 percent favored impeaching the president.

According to the poll, there is now a slim majority of Americans — 52 percent — who want Congress to either impeach the president, censure the president, or continue investigating the president.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined 10 potential cases in which Trump committed obstruction of justice, but due to multiple factors, including the Office of Legal Counsel’s position on indicting a sitting president, did not take action. He nevertheless emphasized that the president was not exonerated of a crime, and kicked the matter to Congress, which was seen by some as a strong case for opening impeachment proceedings.

One overlooked incident in the Mueller report may open up a whole new line of inquiry over Trump’s obstruction

15 mins ago

June 8, 2019

According to a line-by-line deep dive into special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump, an editor for Lawfare revealed an overlooked conversation Trump had with a close adviser that could open up another line of inquiry into presidential obstruction of justice.

Writing for the New York Times, under the headline, "4 Disturbing Details You May Have Missed in the Mueller Report," Lawfare managing editor Quinta Jurecic notes an interaction the president had with non-White House employee Corey Lewandowski.

Right-wing online vitamin store spews conspiracy theories — and calls for martial law under Donald Trump

45 mins ago

June 8, 2019

In the age of President Donald Trump, right-wing conspiracy theories have more carrying power on the internet than ever before.

But one of the largest purveyors did not start out that way. On Friday, The Daily Beast profiled Natural News, which is today crammed to the brim with pro-Trump content — but began its life as an online store and health website.

The site's founder, Mike Adams, recently called on Trump to "invoke the Insurrection Act to save America from lawless 'enemies within' who threaten our constitutional republic," including "corrupt liberal judges who defy the President’s orders to secure the U.S. border" and "journo-terrorists who pretend to be journalists but are actually anti-American traitors."

WSJ slaps Trump over ghastly jobs report — and blames his disastrous tariffs

2 hours ago

June 8, 2019

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal took President Donald Trump to task over the latest jobs report, saying his interference in markets and trade policy is damaging the economy and he needs to butt out.

Noting a meager 75,000 jobs created, the editorial gets right to the point: "President Trump understandably talks up the job creation on his watch, so he should heed Friday’s Labor report that showed a sharp pullback in hiring. The labor-market warning reinforces other evidence that the uncertainty caused by scattershot tariffs is now hurting employment as well as investment."

