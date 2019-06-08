Support for Trump impeachment doubles among independents as Democrats begin hearings

Many Democrats in the House remain reluctant to open impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, fearing that the move would not play well with voters they need to win over in order to unseat the president next year.

But new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist suggests that the tide may be turning in favor of impeachment — and particularly among independent voters.

The poll finds that independents are still skeptical of impeachment, but that the number has nearly doubled from April, when just 16 percent favored impeaching the president.

According to the poll, there is now a slim majority of Americans — 52 percent — who want Congress to either impeach the president, censure the president, or continue investigating the president.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined 10 potential cases in which Trump committed obstruction of justice, but due to multiple factors, including the Office of Legal Counsel’s position on indicting a sitting president, did not take action. He nevertheless emphasized that the president was not exonerated of a crime, and kicked the matter to Congress, which was seen by some as a strong case for opening impeachment proceedings.