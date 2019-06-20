Quantcast
Supreme Court rules Christian cross on government land does not violate separation of church and state

Published

23 mins ago

on

The U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled that a 40-foot tall Christian cross war memorial that sits on government land does not violate separation of church and state. The cross sits on county-owned property in Maryland and was erected to honor those who died in World War I.

In its 7-2 decision the Court overturned a lower court’s ruling, and said the “Peace Cross,” as it is called, is more historic than religious.

