Supreme Court rules Christian cross on government land does not violate separation of church and state
The U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled that a 40-foot tall Christian cross war memorial that sits on government land does not violate separation of church and state. The cross sits on county-owned property in Maryland and was erected to honor those who died in World War I.
In its 7-2 decision the Court overturned a lower court’s ruling, and said the “Peace Cross,” as it is called, is more historic than religious.
2020 Election
Math explains why the Democrats may have trouble picking a candidate
With 24 declared candidates for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination (and counting), many Americans are likely wondering how the party will ultimately make up its mind and settle on the best candidate.
As mathematicians, we wondered whether there might not even be a best candidate. In fact, this is an established mathematical paradox. The more candidates there are, the greater the chance there is no clear favorite.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s a disaster — and it’s getting worse’: House GOP members in a frenzy over 2020 prospects as fundraising flounders
According to a report in Politico, GOP House members are angry with their own National Republican Congressional Committee, claiming it is doing a poor job of fundraising and is making horrible decisions that could impact the party in the run-up to the 2020 election.
The reports states that Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) was forced to attempt to calm the waters at private caucus meeting Wednesday and allay members' fears by saying the internal problems were being inflated by Democrats and the press.