‘Talk is cheap’: Internet rejects Trump’s Juneteenth commemoration
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump honored Juneteenth, the commemoration of the day in 1865 when all slaves were officially freed.
“For millions of African Americans, Juneteenth has served as an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental truth that all people are created equal and that liberty is a right endowed by our Creator,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.
“Across our country, the contributions of African Americans continue to enrich every facet of American life,” Trump continued. “This Juneteenth, as we vow always to uphold the God-given rights of all Americans, we pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of African Americans.”
Donald Trump’s long history of racialized statements and policies did not go unnoticed, especially after he doubled down on insisting that the Central Park Five were guilty. Online commentators also noted the President’s policy of putting migrant kids in camps.
It’s Juneteenth, when the last slaves finally heard they were free, 2 yrs late. But slavery never ended, bc of the 13th Amendmt. Trump’s for-profit concentration camps are part of this. Impeach. It’s also hump day, so the week gets better! Call your senator. Action eases stress.
— N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 19, 2019
Good morning. 503 days until the presidential election. Eve of Juneteenth, racist ass Trump doubles down on his Central Park Five offenses before flying to crazytown & UN investigators say there’s “credible evidence” Kushner’s buddy had a WaPo journalist murdered and dismembered
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 19, 2019
Happy #Juneteenth and fuck white supremacy and fuck Trump
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) June 19, 2019
— ShilohJaimeLannisterRoslin (@ShilohRoslin) June 19, 2019
— ShilohJaimeLannisterRoslin (@ShilohRoslin) June 19, 2019
twas the night before Juneteenth and all through the timeline
was Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump saying being a racist is fine
— Donwill® – New LP 7/19 (@donwill) June 19, 2019
Happy Juneteenth Everyone except Donald Trump ✊
— Beige&Cloutless (@soon2bgoat) June 19, 2019
Happy #Juneteenth I hope one day we can stop the hate against blacks,Spanish transgender, LGBTQ. We need more love in the country. Long as we have Donald Trump as president we are going ten steps backwards. We need to vote in 2020.
— Mia305canes (@Mia305canes1) June 19, 2019
— . ️ (@wdlindsy) June 19, 2019
— . ️ (@wdlindsy) June 19, 2019
JUNETEENTH!!! June 19, 1865, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The sad thing is that there are so many out there (many of which are Trump supporters) who wish slavery was still a thing. I stand with my African American friends pic.twitter.com/REJGlaUPiq
— Michael La Rocca (@MLaRoccaOZ) June 19, 2019
The Trump administration, as promised, is returning the United States to its worst traditions; in this case, separating non-white children from their parents. Please read @jelani9 stunning Juneteenth column. https://t.co/qJveUGE4gP
— Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) June 20, 2018
Talk is Cheap, especially coming from a liar.
— Susan Nordstrom (@SueNord) June 19, 2019
