Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Talk is cheap’: Internet rejects Trump’s Juneteenth commemoration

Published

53 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump honored Juneteenth, the commemoration of the day in 1865 when all slaves were officially freed.

“For millions of African Americans, Juneteenth has served as an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental truth that all people are created equal and that liberty is a right endowed by our Creator,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

“Across our country, the contributions of African Americans continue to enrich every facet of American life,” Trump continued. “This Juneteenth, as we vow always to uphold the God-given rights of all Americans, we pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of African Americans.”

Donald Trump’s long history of racialized statements and policies did not go unnoticed, especially after he doubled down on insisting that the Central Park Five were guilty. Online commentators also noted the President’s policy of putting migrant kids in camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Who are the four men charged with downing of MH17?

Published

1 min ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

International investigators have charged three Russians and one Ukrainian with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine in which 298 people were killed.

Here are the four suspects named by the Dutch-led team on Wednesday.

- Igor Girkin -

Igor Girkin -- also known by his pseudonym "Strelkov" -- is the most high-profile suspect.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Viewers revolt after Meghan McCain slurs Joy Behar: ‘Go back to Fox News’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Meghan McCain dropped the B-word on air during an argument with Joy Behar, and social media users were just as shocked as the "The View" studio audience.

She and co-host Joy Behar were arguing over Trump supporters when McCain blew up.

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day,” she said. “I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial for corruption, influence-peddling

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Nicolas Sarkozy is set to face trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling after his last appeal was rejected by France's highest court, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Sarkozy will likely have to appear in court in the coming months, sources close to the case told AFP on June 19, a day after the country's Court of Cassation - which rules on questions of law - ruled that a trial was justified for Sarkozy as well as his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link