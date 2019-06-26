Quantcast
Connect with us

Teen brutally attacks Hispanic mother after she got him suspended by school for racist abuse of her son

Published

1 min ago

on

A student at New Jersey school has been accused of brutally beating a Hispanic mother after she complained about her son being subjected to racist abuse.

NJ.com reports that 35-year-old Beronica Ruiz, whose son attends the Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20 in Passaic, New Jersey, went to complain to administrators after her son had been subjected to bigoted taunts and threats of violence from other students.

Ruiz’s attorney, Daniel Santiago, tells NJ.com that the students told Ruiz’s 12-year-old son that he should “go back to Mexico” and told him that “Mexicans should go back behind the wall.”

The school subsequently suspended the 13-year-old who taunted her son — and he responded by tracking her down and attacking her while she was walking with her one-year-old baby in a stroller, according to Santiago, who also said the boy simply walked away after he knocked Ruiz unconscious.

“This was a horrific and brutal attack,” Santiago said. “It takes a certain level of insanity to brutally attack a mother with a stroller and leave her for dead.”

Ruiz was hospitalized for two days following the assault and she suffered a fractured eye socket, bruises and a bloodied eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy who allegedly attacked her has since been charged as a juvenile with one count each of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Trump exposed a depressing fact about the American public — according to this conservative

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

This week, former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll published explosive allegations that President Donald Trump had raped her in a department store in the 1990s. In response, the President tweeted that she was "not his type" and that he'd never met her.

As the Democratic debates begin, media commenters wondered why a credible accusation of rape against a sitting President is not enough to permanently sink his chances at re-election, with some blaming the media for moving on too fast.

Writing in the conservative publication The Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last notes that the media did its job. And that it's the US public that lacks the moral compass to ditch the president, despite multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at US women’s soccer player for refusing to visit the White House

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at a U.S. women's national soccer team who has publicly criticized him.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who joined former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest during the National Anthem, strongly denied that she would accept the president's invitation to visit the White House if her squad wins the Women’s World Cup now underway.

“I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight Magazine, saying she doubted Trump would risk inviting them. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

Trump has canceled visits by other championship teams, such as this year’s Philadelphia Eagles, after most of the players vowed to decline the invitation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Damning new details emerge on letter Trump drafted that explicitly linked Comey’s firing to Russia probe

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The latest report from journalist Murray Waas in the New York Review of Books offers damning new details about a letter that President Donald Trump drafted that explicitly linked the firing of former FBI Director James Comey to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Waas, who claims that he has personally examined the draft, reports that the original draft of Trump's letter justifying Comey's dismissal made it plain that he was displeased with the FBI for investigating whether the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in the election.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link