Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas Republican denies trying to cleanse internet of references to the time she allegedly kidnapped a puppy

Published

1 min ago

on

The legal counsel for the Bexar County Republican Party in Texas is denying attempting to force Google to hide articles from her past.

“Google has received six requests to remove links to newspaper columns about Lynette Boggs-Perez, a recently elected Judson ISD trustee whose political career in Nevada was dogged by scandal before she moved to Texas,” the San Antonio Express News reported, via Reason.

When she lived in Nevada, she went by the name Lynette Boggs McDonald and was elected to the Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission.

“Boggs-Perez denied sending any of the requests or being aware of them. Why anyone would do so is ‘beyond my understanding,'” she told the newspaper.

One of the stories that somebody was attempting to hide was a scandal involving puppy-napping.

“A pro tip for politicians: Don’t make the news for doing anything bad to a puppy,” Jane Ann Morrison of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should come as no surprise that disgraced former Clark County Commissioner Lynette Boggs McDonald, known today as Texas judicial candidate Lynette Boggs-Perez, would find her way back to the spotlight for the wrong reasons — and try to stretch the truth in doing so,” the column explained. “When she left Las Vegas in 2008, four felony counts against her had been knocked down to one gross misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.”

“Police reports from Converse, a suburb of San Antonio, detail how she claimed a neighbor’s puppy as her own earlier this year and refused to give it back when the owner asked,” she reported. “After a neighbor reported seeing the puppy at Boggs-Perez’s home — two doors away from the Perry home — Perry tried to retrieve the pup. ‘She informed him that she had picked up the dog, and spent money on the dog,’ a police report said. She said she wasn’t going to give the pup back ‘because she now considers herself the owner of the dog.’”

After unsuccessful attempts, an officer was finally able to question Boggs-Perez about the puppy.

“She informed me that the issue over the dog is a civil matter, and that she doesn’t need to speak to me,” the officer reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police eventually served a search warrant, at which time Boggs-Perez offered a fascinating defense theory.

“She informed me the dog she had had a different name,” an officer reported. “I informed her that the name of the dog was irrelevant.”

As the warrant was being served, the puppy ran out the door and home to the Perry house.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s fans think he’s a macho he-man — he’s really a moral weakling who preys on women and kids

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Donald Trump's fans are obsessed with the idea that their hero is the pinnacle of manliness, here to restore the supposed greatness of American masculinity after its alleged assault at the hands of feminism and "political correctness." His fans paint semi-erotic art portraying Trump as handsome and virile, either with a couple of dozen pounds shaved off his waistline or as an over-muscular he-man. They are so sure that Trump radiates a vibrant masculinity that Trump fanboy and convicted criminal Dinesh D'Souza recently posted a picture of Trump sitting next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the caption, "Masculinity in the twenty first century: which one is YOU?" The implicit assumption was that the orange-tinted primate, hunched over in a poorly-fitted suit was obviously more of a studly macho man than the suave young Canadian.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Questions swirl over Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s relationship with billionaire landlord

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

A new report draws attention to a controversial mine in Minnesota, raising questions as to whether a potential conflict of interest could have paved the way for its construction.

A conglomerate owned by Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic purchased a $5.5 million house in Washington shortly before President Donald Trump assumed office, according to the New York Times. The home was then rented to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, respectively the new president's son-in-law and daughter, raising questions about whether a potential conflict of interest arose for the new administration in regards to policy pertaining to Antofagasta, the conglomerate controlled by Luksic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s horsewhip-carrying chief of protocol will resign after intimidating State Department staff: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's chief of protocol plans to step down just ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan, according to Bloomberg News.

Sean Lawler, whose job includes assisting the president in diplomatic talks overseas and with foreign leaders in the White House, faces an investigation from the State Department's inspector general for intimidating subordinates, including carrying a horsewhip around the office.

The president reportedly did not care for Lawler, at one point asking officials why he still works at the White House.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link