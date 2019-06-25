Texas Republican denies trying to cleanse internet of references to the time she allegedly kidnapped a puppy

The legal counsel for the Bexar County Republican Party in Texas is denying attempting to force Google to hide articles from her past.

“Google has received six requests to remove links to newspaper columns about Lynette Boggs-Perez, a recently elected Judson ISD trustee whose political career in Nevada was dogged by scandal before she moved to Texas,” the San Antonio Express News reported, via Reason.

When she lived in Nevada, she went by the name Lynette Boggs McDonald and was elected to the Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission.

“Boggs-Perez denied sending any of the requests or being aware of them. Why anyone would do so is ‘beyond my understanding,'” she told the newspaper.

One of the stories that somebody was attempting to hide was a scandal involving puppy-napping.

“A pro tip for politicians: Don’t make the news for doing anything bad to a puppy,” Jane Ann Morrison of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote in 2017.

“It should come as no surprise that disgraced former Clark County Commissioner Lynette Boggs McDonald, known today as Texas judicial candidate Lynette Boggs-Perez, would find her way back to the spotlight for the wrong reasons — and try to stretch the truth in doing so,” the column explained. “When she left Las Vegas in 2008, four felony counts against her had been knocked down to one gross misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.”

“Police reports from Converse, a suburb of San Antonio, detail how she claimed a neighbor’s puppy as her own earlier this year and refused to give it back when the owner asked,” she reported. “After a neighbor reported seeing the puppy at Boggs-Perez’s home — two doors away from the Perry home — Perry tried to retrieve the pup. ‘She informed him that she had picked up the dog, and spent money on the dog,’ a police report said. She said she wasn’t going to give the pup back ‘because she now considers herself the owner of the dog.’”

After unsuccessful attempts, an officer was finally able to question Boggs-Perez about the puppy.

“She informed me that the issue over the dog is a civil matter, and that she doesn’t need to speak to me,” the officer reported.

Police eventually served a search warrant, at which time Boggs-Perez offered a fascinating defense theory.

“She informed me the dog she had had a different name,” an officer reported. “I informed her that the name of the dog was irrelevant.”

As the warrant was being served, the puppy ran out the door and home to the Perry house.