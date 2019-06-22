Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas Republican is so annoying one member of Congress wanted to ‘punch him’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican congressman who once worked as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is not making friends on Capitol Hill, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has been forcing roll call votes, dragging Congress into sessions that have lasted after midnight.

“For the first time in recent memory, a vote had been demanded on every amendment in a spending package, extending an already unwieldy and gridlocked process painfully late,” The Times explained. “And almost everyone was mad at Representative Chip Roy, the freshman Republican from Texas who was leading a campaign to force dozens of votes late into the night — a campaign that would span two weeks of House session.”

The newspaper recounted one member wanting to not only punch Roy, but in a particular place on his body.

“’What does this Chip Roy guy look like?’ one member asked a colleague on the way to the bathroom. ‘Because I’m gonna punch him in,’ he paused, suddenly aware that a reporter and staff members were in earshot, ‘an area of his body,'” The Times reported.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), who chairs the House Budget Committee, was mystified by Roy’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what he’s trying to accomplish,” Yarmuth said. “All he’s doing is making everybody mad.”

“Summing up the general mood, one member could be heard grousing on Wednesday, ‘This is so stupid,’ as representatives returned to the chamber, visibly soaked from the torrential rainstorm outside,” the newspaper reported.

During his few months in Congress, Roy has made a name for himself by single-handedly blocking disaster relief and defending ridiculous profits by big pharma.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Close the Camps’ trends nationwide on Twitter as Trump suffers massive public rebuke

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump faced public outrage on Saturday over his concentration camps, despite his two-week delay of ICE raids.

Trump announced the delay on Saturday, angering many of his own supporters.

Trump's critics were also outraged, with many believing that Trump was holding children hostage in an attempt to extort Congressional Democrats for more money for his crackdown.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This president needs to be impeached’: Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action spread like wildfire online

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's likelihood of facing an impeachment inquiry continues to increase as the more members of Congress officially come out in favor of the Constitutional remedy.

On Friday, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted a clear and concise call to action.

"This President needs to be impeached," the lawmaker, known as AOC, demanded.

The tweet spread like wildfire online.

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1142180018715549698

In the first 24 hours, over 600,000 users liked her tweet, with over 130,000 retweeting her message.

On Saturday, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee came out in favor of impeachment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump launched ‘retaliatory digital strike’ against Iran — the same night he called off airstrikes: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump did retaliate against Iran on Thursday, with a cyber attack on the Middle East country, Yahoo news reported Saturday.

"On Thursday evening, U.S. Cyber Command launched a retaliatory digital strike against an Iranian spy group that supported last week’s limpet mine attacks on commercial ships, according to two former intelligence officials," Yahoo News reported.

"The group, which has ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, has over the past several years digitally tracked and targeted military and civilian ships passing through the economically important Strait of Hormuz, through which pass 17.4 million barrels of oil per day," the publication explained. "Those capabilities, which have advanced over time, enabled attacks on vessels in the region for several years."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link