Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood
A statue of Marilyn Monroe that sat atop an artwork in Hollywood that celebrates women in film has gone missing in what authorities are calling the “Marilyn caper of 2019.”
The statue, which illustrates the legendary actress in her iconic pose from “The Seven Year Itch,” was perched atop the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Authorities said a witness saw a man climb the Eiffel Tower-shaped structure late Sunday and use a saw to remove the statue.
Police said investigators had recovered some prints at the scene but had yet to make any arrests on Tuesday.
The artwork located at the beginning of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, features large statues of Mae West, Dorothy Dandridge, Anna May Wong and Dolores Del Rio — women from different cultures who influenced the film industry.
The statue of Marilyn Monroe striking a pose in her flying skirt sat atop the installation.
Former general rips ‘impulsive, badly-educated president tweeting out foreign policy’
President Donald Trump was slammed on MSNBC by a former four-star Army general for his foreign policy blunders.
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Barry McCaffrey on "Deadline: White House" on Tuesday.
"This picture of constant gyrations around the deliberations around Iran seems to be fulfilling the old expression, 'when America sneezes, the world catches a cold,'" Wallace noted.
"Nicolle, I’ve followed these foreign policy and national security policy issues for the better part of fifty years, you almost have to be at a loss for words for what's going on," McCaffrey replied.
Trump’s ‘policy schizophrenia’ is why he’s been ‘checkmated’ on both Iran and North Korea: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace admitted being terrified by President Donald Trump's foreign policy chaos as the administration appears intent on war with Iran.
"For an administration that seems to get lost in its own fog of chaos and dysfunction that comes with everything from immigration policy to the president's internal battleground state polls, there may be no chapter quite as terrifying as watching Donald Trump march to the beat of his own drums of war with Iran, after making a series of moves seen around the world escalating with an already fraught escalation with Iran, Donald Trump now finds himself largely checkmated on two intractable fronts, Iran and North Korea," Wallace reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a proposed Texas law banning guns in secure airport areas. Supporters say it’s still needed.
Federal law already makes it illegal for most people to possess a weapon on secure parts of an airport tarmac. The bill was aimed at also allowing local law enforcement, especially at smaller airports, to take action in the face of an emergency.
A state representative says action is still needed after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed his bill that would have allowed local authorities to bring charges against people who carry a gun in a secure area of a Texas airport.
Federal law already makes it illegal for a person or airport employee to possess a weapon on secure parts of the airport tarmac. State Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Democrat from Dallas, wanted to give state officials the same jurisdiction as federal agents in such a case, partially so that smaller commercial airports wouldn’t have to wait for a federal agent to arrive on site in order to take action in the face of an emergency.