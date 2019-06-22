‘This president needs to be impeached’: Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action spread like wildfire online

President Donald Trump’s likelihood of facing an impeachment inquiry continues to increase as the more members of Congress officially come out in favor of the Constitutional remedy.

On Friday, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted a clear and concise call to action.

“This President needs to be impeached,” the lawmaker, known as AOC, demanded.

The tweet spread like wildfire online.

In the first 24 hours, over 600,000 users liked her tweet, with over 130,000 retweeting her message.

On Saturday, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee came out in favor of impeachment.

“Congressman Smith believes we must move forward with an impeachment inquiry,” Shana Chandler, Smith’s chief of staff, told The Seattle Times. “President Trump has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress as a coequal branch of government and proceeding with an impeachment inquiry — the first step in a lengthy and difficult process — is the best way to demand accountability from this administration.”

With Smith’s announcement, 75 Democrats and one Republican have officially announced support for impeachment proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT