Tiger Woods dropped from suit on restaurant staffer’s drunk driving death

Woods’ lawyer Barry Postman called the decision not to name the golfer in the lawsuit “clearly appropriate.”

The parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December at age 24, filed the lawsuit in May. They said their son was served alcohol at the restaurant to the point of “severe intoxication” before getting in his car.

“While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing,” Postman said in a statement.

Woods’ legal team said in court documents filed this month that the plaintiffs had made improper legal claims “in a rush to sue a public figure.”

According to the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Immesberger was served even though Herman and other co-workers knew he had a habitual problem with alcohol.