Tiger Woods dropped from suit on restaurant staffer’s drunk driving death
Tiger Woods has been dropped from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a staffer at his Florida restaurant who died in a drunk driving accident after allegedly being overserved alcohol.
Woods’ lawyers said Monday that the superstar golfer was no longer named in the suit, which is continuing against the restaurant The Woods Jupiter and its general manager Erica Herman, who is Woods’ girlfriend.
Woods’ lawyer Barry Postman called the decision not to name the golfer in the lawsuit “clearly appropriate.”
The parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December at age 24, filed the lawsuit in May. They said their son was served alcohol at the restaurant to the point of “severe intoxication” before getting in his car.
“While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing,” Postman said in a statement.
Woods’ legal team said in court documents filed this month that the plaintiffs had made improper legal claims “in a rush to sue a public figure.”
According to the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Immesberger was served even though Herman and other co-workers knew he had a habitual problem with alcohol.
UK’s Johnson admits needing EU support in event of no-deal Brexit
Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, has acknowledged that London would need cooperation from the European Union to cushion potential shocks in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson has repeatedly insisted Britain should leave the bloc on the current deadline of October 31, even if it means walking away with no deal.
But avoiding disruption to borders and business would require the EU's support.
"It's not just up to us, it's up to the other side as well. There's an element of course, a very important element, of mutuality and cooperation in this," he told the BBC in an interview aired on Monday.
Trump to meet Xi, Putin at G20 in Japan
President Donald Trump will meet an array of world leaders on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit in Japan, including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a US official said Monday.
Also on the list are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Trump will also sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for talks that are especially timely given the soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.
Breaking Banner
Iran says new ‘mentally retarded’ Trump sanctions mean ‘permanent closure’ of diplomacy
Iran said Tuesday that new US sanctions targeting its supreme leader meant a “permanent closure” of diplomacy, while the country’s president labelled the White House “mentally retarded” as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, taking a dramatic and unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an American drone last week.