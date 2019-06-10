Top WV Republican calls for ouster of governor — after he defects to GOP and swears loyalty to Trump

Sen. Craig Blair, a top West Virginia Republican, is calling on Gov. Jim Justice (R) to resign due to the trouble his businesses are having in court.

According to The Associated Press, Blair made the call for Justice’s resignation in a newspaper column over the weekend.

The governor has sparred publicly with ranking Republicans over a Senate GOP education plan that has brought dozens of teachers to the Capitol in protest. Justice has said the Republican leader of the Senate misled him on the bipartisan support of the bill. Justice has been beset by damaging court cases regarding fines and debts owed by his private businesses.

The governor’s office declined to comment.

At a rally for Trump in 2017, Justice announced that he was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.