Trophy hunters have shipped 300,000 ‘grisly souvenirs’ around the world: report

The practice of trophy hunting by the rich drew fresh scrutiny after a new report detailed the extent that animals are shipped around the world after being killed.

The report, by the Born Free Foundation, was released to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe by American dentist Walter Palmer.

“Trophy hunters have shipped grisly souvenirs of 300,000 threatened wild animals around the world in the past decade,” the Mirror reported Saturday. “The sickening trade in items such as skulls, horns and tusks includes 40,000 from African elephants, 14,000 from lions and 8,000 from leopards.”

President Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, have both engaged in trophy hunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Animals belong in the wild, not on a wall – and we want a future where no animal suffers the agonising death inflicted on Cecil,” said Born Free chief Howard Jones.