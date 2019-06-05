Trump Administration axes federal funding for HIV treatment testing research over fetal tissue usage
In a move that will please the religious right, the Trump administration has just killed a multi-million dollar contract with a California research lab that was testing new HIV treatments.
The Washington Post calls it “a significant tightening of federal support for biomedical science that relies on material collected from elective abortions.” The lab uses fetal tissue. The Trump administration and Republicans across the country are waging war on abortion.
Also axed is all funding at the National Institutes of Health that involves the use of fetal tissue.
The number of programs affected has not yet been disclosed.
The View’s Sunny Hostin said Jesus would attend a Pride parade — and anti-gay Bible thumpers completely lost it
The View co-host Sunny Hostin blasted Bishop Thomas Tobin on Monday after he warned Catholics that Pride Month events "are especially harmful to children."
“My faith always taught me ‘What would Jesus do?’ I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade,” Hostin said. “I also know that God is love and Jesus is love and Love is love.”
“For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church for many years," she added.
Trump could actually lose Texas in 2020 — here’s why
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that President Donald Trump is surprisingly vulnerable in the red state of Texas -- and it may not be an outlier.
The Dallas Morning News reports that the new poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden four points ahead of Trump in the Lone Star State, which he won by nine points in 2016.
The poll also shows that Trump is ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by just one point and is besting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by three points.
CNN sues to get Mueller probe witness memos from the FBI
CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
According to the network, it is seeking "memos documenting what about 500 witnesses" told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the "backbone" of the special counsel's final report.
CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.