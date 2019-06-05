Trump Administration axes federal funding for HIV treatment testing research over fetal tissue usage

In a move that will please the religious right, the Trump administration has just killed a multi-million dollar contract with a California research lab that was testing new HIV treatments.

The Washington Post calls it “a significant tightening of federal support for biomedical science that relies on material collected from elective abortions.” The lab uses fetal tissue. The Trump administration and Republicans across the country are waging war on abortion.

Also axed is all funding at the National Institutes of Health that involves the use of fetal tissue.

The number of programs affected has not yet been disclosed.