Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Administration axes federal funding for HIV treatment testing research over fetal tissue usage

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a move that will please the religious right, the Trump administration has just killed a multi-million dollar contract with a California research lab that was testing new HIV treatments.

The Washington Post calls it “a significant tightening of federal support for biomedical science that relies on material collected from elective abortions.” The lab uses fetal tissue. The Trump administration and Republicans across the country are waging war on abortion.

Also axed is all funding at the National Institutes of Health that involves the use of fetal tissue.

The number of programs affected has not yet been disclosed.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Facebook

The View’s Sunny Hostin said Jesus would attend a Pride parade — and anti-gay Bible thumpers completely lost it

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

The View co-host Sunny Hostin blasted Bishop Thomas Tobin on Monday after he warned Catholics that Pride Month events "are especially harmful to children."

“My faith always taught me ‘What would Jesus do?’ I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade,” Hostin said. “I also know that God is love and Jesus is love and Love is love.”

“For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church for many years," she added.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could actually lose Texas in 2020 — here’s why

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that President Donald Trump is surprisingly vulnerable in the red state of Texas -- and it may not be an outlier.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the new poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden four points ahead of Trump in the Lone Star State, which he won by nine points in 2016.

The poll also shows that Trump is ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by just one point and is besting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by three points.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN sues to get Mueller probe witness memos from the FBI

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the network, it is seeking "memos documenting what about 500 witnesses" told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the "backbone" of the special counsel's final report.

CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 