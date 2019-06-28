Trump allies impressed by Kamala Harris for ‘coming across strong’ in Democratic debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) impressed several allies of President Donald Trump with her first performance in the Democratic presidential debates.

Seven different Trump allies singled out Harris as a dominant force onstage during the second night of debates Thursday night in Miami, reported The Daily Beast.

“The only Democrat who hasn’t hurt themselves so far is Kamala Harris,” a source close to the White House told the website. “Her years as a prosecutor clearly prepped her for coming across strong in this type of environment.”

A Trump campaign adviser was impressed by her fiery exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden, when Harris called out his recent remarks about working with segregationist senators as a young lawmaker and highlighted his past opposition to school busing.

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris told Biden. “I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe, and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.”

“It was not only that,” she continued, “but you also worked with them to oppose busing and there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me.”

One Trump campaign adviser praised that prolonged attack on Biden, who entered the debate as the Democratic frontrunner, but he wouldn’t go so far as to say Harris could challenge the president.

“It’s like being the tallest dwarf,” the adviser said.