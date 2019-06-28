Trump allies impressed by Kamala Harris for ‘coming across strong’ in Democratic debate
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) impressed several allies of President Donald Trump with her first performance in the Democratic presidential debates.
Seven different Trump allies singled out Harris as a dominant force onstage during the second night of debates Thursday night in Miami, reported The Daily Beast.
“The only Democrat who hasn’t hurt themselves so far is Kamala Harris,” a source close to the White House told the website. “Her years as a prosecutor clearly prepped her for coming across strong in this type of environment.”
A Trump campaign adviser was impressed by her fiery exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden, when Harris called out his recent remarks about working with segregationist senators as a young lawmaker and highlighted his past opposition to school busing.
“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris told Biden. “I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe, and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.”
“It was not only that,” she continued, “but you also worked with them to oppose busing and there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me.”
One Trump campaign adviser praised that prolonged attack on Biden, who entered the debate as the Democratic frontrunner, but he wouldn’t go so far as to say Harris could challenge the president.
“It’s like being the tallest dwarf,” the adviser said.
2020 Election
These are the 3 winners and 4 losers from the second 2020 Democratic primary debate
On the second night of the Democratic primary debates on Thursday, most of the highest-polling candidates appeared at the center of the stage. The top two at the center were Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, flanked by California Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Ten other candidates, including the other top tier candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, participated in a separate debate the previous night.
While it can be hard to say how an evening really affected voters — and the most likely outcome for any individual candidate is that nothing much will change — some contenders on the stage show clear strengths and weaknesses.
2020 Election
Kirstin Gillibrand shut down by moderator after explaining how corporate ‘greed’ is destroying America
MSNBC anchor Savannah Guthrie shut down Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY) during the second night of the first Democratic Party debates.
"The debate we are having in our party right now is confusing because the truth is there is a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other," Gillibrand explained. "So all the things we are trying to change, is when companies care more about profits than about people."
"If you are talking about ending gun violence, it’s the greed of the NRA and the gun manufacturers that make any progress impossible. It’s the greed of the insurance companies and the drug companies -- when we want to try to get health care as a right and not a privilege," she continued.
2020 Election
Why are Democrats afraid to end private health insurance?
Voters from both sides of the aisle are starting to support the idea of national health insurance, or Medicare for all, but just two of the ten candidates on stage for the first Democratic debate—Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren—were willing to say they’d abolish private insurance. Another candidate, Beto O’Rourke, had previously expressed support for national health insurance, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had been a co-sponsor of a Medicare for all bill. The rest were firmly against it.