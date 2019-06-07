Trump ally George Nader remanded to jail while awaiting trial on federal charges: report
George Nader, a senior adviser to the United Arab Emirates, was prosecuted on child pornography charges on Friday.
“A witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was ordered to jail Friday after prosecutors detailed what they described as a decadeslong interest in child pornography,” The Wall Street Journal reported.
This story is still developing.
