Trump ally George Nader remanded to jail while awaiting trial on federal charges: report

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that his trade war with Mexico had been averted.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump tweeted.

"The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he continued. "Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our southern border."

"This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department," Trump added.