Trump approved Saudi nuclear transfers after Khashoggi killing: senator
President Donald Trump’s administration approved the transfer of nuclear technical expertise to Saudi Arabia twice after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Democratic senator said Tuesday.
Those two times were part of seven occasions starting in December 2017 in which the administration gave the go-ahead to such transfers, Senator Tim Kaine said.
Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been pressing the Energy Department since March for information on such transfers to the kingdom.
It took intervention by the chairman of the panel but Kaine says he finally got an answer, after two months.
One of the transfers was approved on October 18, 2018, which was 16 days after Khashoggi, a Saudi who had US residency status and lived in Virginia, was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The second time after the killing was on February 18 of this year, Kaine said.
US intelligence agents have said they believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the killing but Trump has steadfastly refused to blame him.
Trump last month bypassed Congress to allow arms sales to the Saudis, who are leading a coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen.
“President Trump’s eagerness to give the Saudis anything they want, over bipartisan congressional objection, harms American national security interests and is one of many steps the administration is taking that is fueling a dangerous escalation of tension in the region,” Kaine said in a statement.
House Democrats pass ‘historic’ bill to shield Dreamers from Trump deportation force
After ignoring shouts of "build the wall" from a Republican congressman and defeating amendments designed to kill the legislation, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the "Dream and Promise Act" with the goal of providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants who are facing the threat of deportation under the Trump administration.
Alabama teens brutally beaten and threatened with rape by adults while kayaking: ‘It was just chaos’
A group of adults attacked some north Alabama teenagers and threatened them with rape while paddling on a weekend boat trip.
Collins Nelson, who recently graduated from Huntsville High School, and a group of friends were out Sunday on the Flint River when a man paddling behind them began heckling the group, reported AL.com.
The man repeatedly called the 18-year-old Nelson "sissy boy," and the teen said they returned the same slur at the heckler, but they tried to get away from him after the man threatened one of the girls with rape and said he and his friends would see the group downriver.
White House opens new front in Trump’s battle to block congressional investigations
The White House has told former top presidential aide Hope Hicks and another former senior staffer to not cooperate with a congressional investigation of alleged obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, a senior Democrat said Tuesday.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn, were instructed to not comply with his panel's subpoena for documents related to their time in the White House.
The move opened a new front in Trump's battle to block congressional investigations of him, with a number of Democrats calling for impeachment of the president over acts of obstruction documented in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia meddling investigation.