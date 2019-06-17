Trump attacks ‘fake news’ Fox News poll after it shows him losing

On Monday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to spin the news that President Donald Trump fired his pollsters after leaks revealed that they showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states — and CNN's Erin Burnett smacked him down with Trump's own words.

"The internal polls are probably not so great," said Santorum. "I think he fired them because they leaked, and maybe he feels that they were somehow responsible for that leak. But he is right that you don't worry about early polls. I ran in 20 elections. Maybe with the exception of three or four, I was behind in every early poll at this point in time, and I won a bunch of elections. So the reality is there's a long way to go. And the president sometimes, I know this is going to shock you, overreacts to these things."