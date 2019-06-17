Quantcast
Trump attacks ‘fake news’ Fox News poll after it shows him losing

Another poll has come out that shows the president losing reelection, but once again he’s killing the messenger over the message.

[email protected] Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News” he tweeted before tagging host Bret Baier.

Continue Reading

CNN

CNN’s Erin Burnett schools Rick Santorum for claim Trump was right to fire pollsters with epic video

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

On Monday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to spin the news that President Donald Trump fired his pollsters after leaks revealed that they showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states — and CNN's Erin Burnett smacked him down with Trump's own words.

"The internal polls are probably not so great," said Santorum. "I think he fired them because they leaked, and maybe he feels that they were somehow responsible for that leak. But he is right that you don't worry about early polls. I ran in 20 elections. Maybe with the exception of three or four, I was behind in every early poll at this point in time, and I won a bunch of elections. So the reality is there's a long way to go. And the president sometimes, I know this is going to shock you, overreacts to these things."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump has an ‘invulnerable reality distortion field’ — that makes Republicans defend the indefensible: GOP strategist

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Republicans are put in a difficult position by President Donald Trump's refusal to accept reality, a top GOP strategist explained on MSNBC on Monday.

Anchor Kasie Hunt played a clip of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempting to defend Trump's public statements that he could accept foreign election interference in hopes of being re-elected in 2020 despite his lousy poll numbers.

GOP strategist Michael Steel offered his analysis of the situation facing Republicans.

"This is the hardest thing for every surrogate of President Trump and every Congressional Republican to deal with," Steel explained. "His position is wrong. His position is indefensible. His position, even when he cleaned it up, wasn’t really right."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Ex-DOJ lawyer explains how Trump is engaged in a cover-up — and it has nothing to do with Russia

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former White House attorney and law professor Neal Katyal walked anchor Ari Melber through the egregious ways President Donald Trump has abused executive privilege — and is covering up more than just the Russia scandal.

"Executive privilege is this concept, Ari, that goes all the way back to the founding, the idea that presidents should have some zone of secrecy around them, to have confidential deliberations and decision making," said Katyal. "I've been in two different administrations and I would say particularly President Obama was really careful to make sure that he wouldn't invoke executive privilege unless absolutely necessary. He only invoked it once in eight years, even though many years he had Congress opposed to him in terms of being from the opposite party."

Continue Reading
 
 

