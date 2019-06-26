Trump claims credit for immigration surge — while also blaming Democrats — in early morning tweet rant
President Donald Trump claimed credit for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. border — as a tragic photograph of a drowned father and his toddler daughter lying face-down in the Rio Grande shocks the nation’s conscience.
The Trump administration has taken steps to block the legal asylum process, and the president blamed Democrats for a surge in detentions at the border while also claiming credit for the surge in immigration.
“Too bad the Dems in Congress won’t do anything at all about Border Security,” Trump said. “They want Open Borders, which means crime. But we are getting it done, including building the Wall! More people than ever before are coming because the USA Economy is so good, the best in history.”
Too bad the Dems in Congress won’t do anything at all about Border Security. They want Open Borders, which means crime. But we are getting it done, including building the Wall! More people than ever before are coming because the USA Economy is so good, the best in history.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019
Democrats want Open Borders, which equals violent crime, drugs and human trafficking. They also want very high taxes, like 90%. Republicans want what’s good for America – the exact opposite!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019
Trump claims credit for immigration surge — while also blaming Democrats — in early morning tweet rant
President Donald Trump claimed credit for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. border -- as a tragic photograph of a drowned father and his toddler daughter lying face-down in the Rio Grande shocks the nation's conscience.
The Trump administration has taken steps to block the legal asylum process, and the president blamed Democrats for a surge in detentions at the border while also claiming credit for the surge in immigration.
‘Part of the stench’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper skewers Mike Pence
While Presiden Donald Trump has been trying to drum up fears about a crisis driven by waves of immigrants trying to invade the United States, the real crisis is a humanitarian one that forced many asylum seekers from Central America to leave their homes in the first place. And that humanitarian crisis continues on American soil in the camps and detention centers where children and others are being held in horrendous conditions, as many recent reports have documented.
CNN"s Anderson Cooper reflected on the crisis and the administration's attempts to shift the blame to others on his show Tuesday night.
Images of drowned Salvadoran migrant and his 2-year-old daughter stir outrage
Shocking images of a drowned Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old daughter who died while trying to cross the Rio Grande river from Mexico to the United States have sparked outrage, underscoring the dangers faced by asylum-seekers.