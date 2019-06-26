Trump claims credit for immigration surge — while also blaming Democrats — in early morning tweet rant

President Donald Trump claimed credit for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. border — as a tragic photograph of a drowned father and his toddler daughter lying face-down in the Rio Grande shocks the nation’s conscience.

The Trump administration has taken steps to block the legal asylum process, and the president blamed Democrats for a surge in detentions at the border while also claiming credit for the surge in immigration.

“Too bad the Dems in Congress won’t do anything at all about Border Security,” Trump said. “They want Open Borders, which means crime. But we are getting it done, including building the Wall! More people than ever before are coming because the USA Economy is so good, the best in history.”

Too bad the Dems in Congress won't do anything at all about Border Security. They want Open Borders, which means crime. But we are getting it done, including building the Wall! More people than ever before are coming because the USA Economy is so good, the best in history.

exclusive videos. Click to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

