Trump claims he’s drawing ‘tremendous crowds’ in UK — and accuses ‘fake news’ of promoting mass protests

President Donald Trump on Monday said he was enjoying his visit to the United Kingdom — but he couldn’t resist taking more shots at the American news media.

In a tweet sent out Monday afternoon, the president claimed without evidence that he was drawing “tremendous crowds” of fans during his trip to the U.K. He also claimed not to have seen any protests against him so far, which he hinted were a fabrication of the news media.

“The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong,” the president wrote. “Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around.”

Tens of thousands of U.K. citizens are expected to take to the streets this week to protest Trump’s visit. Recent polling data from YouGov shows that the president is toxic politically in the U.K., as just 21 percent of residents in the country have a favorable opinion of him, while 67 percent have an unfavorable opinion.