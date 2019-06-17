Trump drowned in ‘heavy metal jokes’ after trying to tag Dem challengers as ‘motley crew’

President Donald Trump trotted out a new catchphrase to mock the field of Democratic presidential candidates, but it didn’t get quite the reaction he may have hoped.

The president insisted polls looked good for his re-election chances, despite leaked internal polling that says otherwise, and tried to tag his potential 2020 challengers as a “motley crew.”

Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Trump’s new nickname was swiftly met with a barrage of jokes about the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, among other ridicule.

Nikki Sixx says go fuck yourself.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 17, 2019

You sure do seem focused on it, though.
— Jordan (@ohgoditsjordan) June 17, 2019

Slow down Dr. Feelpussy without consent. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 17, 2019

Tweetin’ in the Boys’ Room — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) June 17, 2019

Yes we would also take Motley Crew over you. pic.twitter.com/VxdJZKl1Cl
— Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) June 17, 2019

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue 47%

Donald Trump 41% pic.twitter.com/PwpJoUwsro
— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) June 17, 2019

Riiiight.

You sound worried. — Win Ott (@Win_Ott) June 17, 2019

Everything is fine.

But forget about that.

EVERYTHING IS FINE. https://t.co/QjRNECZSSd — keep golgotha weird (@Mobute) June 17, 2019

Wait, you're opening for Motley Crue?!
— SilverFox 🌀 (@FoxOfSilver2000) June 17, 2019

4 Hours sleep (alone) then back on the wheel of lunacy 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Jfxw5b9Zq0
— Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) June 17, 2019

I came here for the heavy metal jokes. I was not disappointed. — 🐾 Costumed Vole🐾 (@CostumedVole) June 17, 2019

You may not think you're behind the Motley Crew in the polls, BUT they definitely wore their make-up and fake hair MUCH BETTER!

🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sKRKpGvrdS — Shawn_Mullin (@_Shawn_Mullin_) June 17, 2019