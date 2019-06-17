Quantcast
Trump drowned in ‘heavy metal jokes’ after trying to tag Dem challengers as ‘motley crew’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump trotted out a new catchphrase to mock the field of Democratic presidential candidates, but it didn’t get quite the reaction he may have hoped.

The president insisted polls looked good for his re-election chances, despite leaked internal polling that says otherwise, and tried to tag his potential 2020 challengers as a “motley crew.”

Trump’s new nickname was swiftly met with a barrage of jokes about the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, among other ridicule.

