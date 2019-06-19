Trump flips out over ‘RIGGED’ hearings as Democrats grill Hope Hicks

President Donald Trump ranted on Twitter while his former communications director testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Hope Hicks complied with a congressional subpoena and testified behind closed doors to the Democrat-led panel, and the president raged online as word leaked out that a White House lawyer was objecting to many of the questions about her government service.

“The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment,” Trump tweeted. “They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks.”

“Why aren’t the Dems looking at the 3,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS?” he continued. “That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country!”

“DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED!” the president added.

….33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country! ADVERTISEMENT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019