Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump flips out over ‘RIGGED’ hearings as Democrats grill Hope Hicks

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump ranted on Twitter while his former communications director testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Hope Hicks complied with a congressional subpoena and testified behind closed doors to the Democrat-led panel, and the president raged online as word leaked out that a White House lawyer was objecting to many of the questions about her government service.

“The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment,” Trump tweeted. “They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks.”

“Why aren’t the Dems looking at the 3,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS?” he continued. “That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country!”

“DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED!” the president added.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien shames the press for calling Trump’s lies about Central Park 5 a ‘controversial stance’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien has once again called out media outlets for whitewashing President Donald Trump's blatant lies.

This time, O'Brien took issue with a USA Today headline that mischaracterized Trump's lies about five black men who were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York's Central Park in the 1980s, only to have their convictions vacated in 2002 after DNA evidence exonerated them and another man confessed that he was the man who committed the brutal Central Park rape more than a decade earlier.

Instead of calling out Trump for lying about the case, the paper simply called Trump's continued assertions of their guilt a "controversial stance."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ridiculous!’ House Dems slam Hope Hicks and her White House lawyer for refusing to answer questions

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Democratic lawmakers are already calling Hope Hicks' congressional testimony "ridiculous."

The former White House communications director complied with a subpoena Wednesday morning to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, but refused to answer any questions about her time serving under President Donald Trump.

A White House lawyer who accompanied Hicks, who left the government in early 2018, repeatedly objected to questions from congressional investigators.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” says Rep. @KarenBassTweets, saying the White House lawyer inside the Hope Hicks interview is objecting to lots of questions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Historian reveals alarming similarities between Trump’s ‘concentration camps’ and Nazi Germany

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

As Republican lawmakers furiously deny that President Donald Trump is holding migrant families in "concentration camps" along the border, historians have been charting the alarming parallels with Nazi Germany.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) angrily disputed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who compared Trump's detention centers to Nazi concentration camps, but historian Ned Richardson-Little pointed out just how similar current conditions are to Germany in the 1930s.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link