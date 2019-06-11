Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ramping up tensions with China in a much bigger way than the trade war

Published

1 min ago

on

Much attention has been devoted to President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, which is projected to collectively make both nations $455 billion poorer.

But that may not even be the biggest foreign policy crisis Trump is triggering with China. According to Business Insider, Trump may be threatening the One China policy that makes cooperative policy between the two nations possible.

Last week, Trump moved to approve a $2 billion sale of arms to Taiwan, a move that seems calculated to enrage China. While previous administrations have also sold arms to Taiwan, this sale is particularly large and comes at a tense moment in U.S./China relations. Former Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs had a blunt reaction: “Taiwan is the thing the Chinese care most about hands down … Anything where the US is interfering with Taiwan hits a national third rail.”

Taiwan is where the government-in-exile of the Republic of China fled when the Communists took over the mainland country. It was for a long time considered to be, and still claims to be, the legitimate government of China.

The United States adopted the One China policy in the 1970s, recognizing Taiwan as part of China, to thaw relations between the two countries. But since Trump has taken office, he has challenged U.S. adherence to One China, signing a bill last year that allows U.S. officials to talk with Taiwan.

Around the same time, Taiwan renamed its unofficial embassy in Washington from the “Coordination Council for North American Affairs” to the “Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs,” a name that much more directly implies the two governments have or will have diplomatic relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this is unlikely to make China receptive to Trump’s trade negotiations, or to anything else.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is ramping up tensions with China in a much bigger way than the trade war

Published

1 min ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Much attention has been devoted to President Donald Trump's trade war with China, which is projected to collectively make both nations $455 billion poorer.

But that may not even be the biggest foreign policy crisis Trump is triggering with China. According to Business Insider, Trump may be threatening the One China policy that makes cooperative policy between the two nations possible.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gun dealer goes bankrupt after stocking up on firearms over fears of Hillary Clinton winning in 2016

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

A gun dealer who stocked up on firearms while expecting Hillary Clinton to win the White House in 2016 has now filed for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reports that firearms distributor United Sporting Cos. this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its big bet that a Clinton victory would spark a massive spike in gun sales from fearful Trump supporters.

In a court declaration, United Sporting CEO Bradley Johnson said that his business had been hammered by having lower-than-expected sales in the wake of President Donald Trump's upset victory in 2016, as well as getting stuck with excessive inventory.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.

In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.

Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.—David Cay Johnston

TAKE A LOOK
close-link