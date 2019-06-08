Trump plays victim: Pelosi should not have talked about me in private while ‘I was with foreign leaders overseas’
President Donald Trump is blasting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for speaking in a closed-door private meeting about him with her caucus. According to a report in Politico, Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats pushing for impeachment, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”
Trump Friday afternoon tweeted: “Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress and have no intention of doing anything other going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!”
The president neglected to acknowledge that while he was on foreign soil, literally feet away from the graves of thousands who gave their lives to protect democracy, he attacked both Speaker Pelosi and Special Counsel Robert Mueller in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.
It’s unclear why the President would draw Pelosi’s family into the attack.
Meanwhile, the Mueller report offers at least ten instances where President Trump appears to have obstructed justice. Over 1000 former federal prosecutors have signed a letter saying he they would have charged him had he not been a sitting president.
Atlantic editor’s comment on women journalists causes uproar
The editor of The Atlantic magazine faced an outcry on Friday, accused of sexism and racism, after seeming to suggest in an interview that few women are capable of writing long-form journalism.
"It's really, really hard to write a 10,000-word cover story. There are not a lot of journalists in America who can do it. The journalists in America who do it are almost exclusively white males," Jeffrey Goldberg said in an interview with Harvard University's Nieman Journalism Lab published on Thursday.
Goldberg, a prominent magazine writer and columnist who became editor of The Atlantic in 2016, made the comments as part of a lengthy interview about the role of women at the magazine.
42 elected US prosecutors say they won’t enforce strict abortion laws
A group of American prosecutors pledged on Friday not to enforce strict abortion laws in response to attempts to tighten access to the procedure in parts of the United States.
The 42 elected prosecutors -- some of whom come from states that have restricted access, others from where the procedure remains easily available -- wrote that the new laws would "violate constitutional rights that have been the law of the land for nearly 50 years."
The lawyers added that "many of the laws are so vaguely written" anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.
The attorneys who signed the pledge come from 24 states and the US capital Washington, with 12 being statewide attorneys general and the rest being local elected prosecutors who can make their own charging decisions.
Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ accuse Trump of stoking public rage
Five men wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape of a New York jogger accused Donald Trump on Friday of putting "a bounty on our heads," as a Netflix documentary sheds renewed light on their ordeal.
The "Central Park Five" case saw a group of teens, four black and one Hispanic aged 14 to 16, falsely accused of nearly killing a young white woman.
It dominated headlines 30 years ago, sharply exposing fraught race relations in the US city.
President Trump, a real estate mogul at the time, amplified public outrage by paying for full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty.