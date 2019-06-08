Trump plays victim: Pelosi should not have talked about me in private while ‘I was with foreign leaders overseas’

President Donald Trump is blasting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for speaking in a closed-door private meeting about him with her caucus. According to a report in Politico, Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats pushing for impeachment, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

Trump Friday afternoon tweeted: “Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress and have no intention of doing anything other going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!”

The president neglected to acknowledge that while he was on foreign soil, literally feet away from the graves of thousands who gave their lives to protect democracy, he attacked both Speaker Pelosi and Special Counsel Robert Mueller in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

It’s unclear why the President would draw Pelosi’s family into the attack.

Meanwhile, the Mueller report offers at least ten instances where President Trump appears to have obstructed justice. Over 1000 former federal prosecutors have signed a letter saying he they would have charged him had he not been a sitting president.