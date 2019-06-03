Trump rages against CNN after he’s unable to watch Fox & Friends from London

President Donald Trump whined about TV offerings shortly after arriving in the United Kingdom for a state visit.

The president fired off a pair of tweets attacking London mayor Sadiq Khan before landing, and then leaned on CNN’s parent company to “do something” about the network’s coverage of his administration.

“Just arrived in the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted. “The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Trump reportedly pressured his former economic adviser Gary Cohn to order the Justice Department to block AT&T’s acquisition of CNN parent company Time Warner, but he reportedly ignored the president’s directive.

“I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” Trump tweeted. “It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

Trump typically starts his days watching “Fox & Friends,” but Fox News stopped broadcasting in Britain nearly two years ago due to low ratings.