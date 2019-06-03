Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rages against CNN after he’s unable to watch Fox & Friends from London

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump whined about TV offerings shortly after arriving in the United Kingdom for a state visit.

The president fired off a pair of tweets attacking London mayor Sadiq Khan before landing, and then leaned on CNN’s parent company to “do something” about the network’s coverage of his administration.

“Just arrived in the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted. “The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Trump reportedly pressured his former economic adviser Gary Cohn to order the Justice Department to block AT&T’s acquisition of CNN parent company Time Warner, but he reportedly ignored the president’s directive.

“I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” Trump tweeted. “It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

Trump typically starts his days watching “Fox & Friends,” but Fox News stopped broadcasting in Britain nearly two years ago due to low ratings.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kushner isn’t sure he’d call FBI if Russia came back with another offer to help Trump campaign

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Jared Kushner complained that he was too busy to alert the authorities to an offer of campaign assistance by the Russian government.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Jonathan Swan from Axios, and he bristled when asked about the infamous June 8, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower set up by Donald Trump Jr. with a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fires off insults at London’s mayor as Air Force One approaches Britain: ‘Stone cold loser!’

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump bashed London's mayor as Air Force One approached the city for a state visit.

The president insulted the city's Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, in a pair of tweets early Monday before arriving at London’s Stansted Airport.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted. "He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

"Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height," he added. "In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Pentagon has told Trump that it will not allow itself to be politicized again

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Update: Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters on Sunday that the White House Military Office coordinated directly with the Navy's Seventh Fleet to conceal the USS John S. McCain from Trump's view, according to CNN.

The Pentagon has sent a message to President Donald Trump: The Defense Department will not be politicized.

The Pentagon sent its message to the White House in the aftermath of an incident in which officials at the White House military office reportedly directed the USS John S. McCain to be kept out of sight while Trump delivered a speech in Japan, according to Reuters. Although the order was not followed after senior officials at the Navy learned about it and pushed back, the incident has raised concerns about whether Trump is improperly politicizing the military.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 