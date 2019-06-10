Trump raises tariff threat again over secret provision in Mexico deal
President Donald Trump said Monday a secret provision of the US immigration deal with Mexico will require the approval of that country’s legislature and warned US tariffs will be reinstated if it is not forthcoming.
Trump did not say what the provision entails, only that it would be revealed “in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s Legislative body.”
“We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!” he tweeted.
Trump first alluded to the secret provision in a tweet late Sunday defending the agreement with Mexico against criticism it contained little that had not already been agreed to.
He lashed out at The New York Times, calling its front page story on the deal “a FRAUD and nothing more than a badly reported ‘hit job’ on me … Sick Journalism!”
The US president plunged relations between the two allies into crisis last week with an abrupt threat to slap tariffs on all Mexican imports over immigration.
Just as suddenly, a deal was reached Friday after several days of intense negotiations.
The Mexican side agreed to bolster security on its southern border and expand its policy of taking back Central American migrants as the US processes their asylum claims.
Trump, for his part, withdrew a threat to impose a five percent tariff on all Mexican imports, beginning Monday and escalating to 25 percent by October.
Trade experts and business leaders warned of devastating consequences for the economies of both countries if the tariffs went into effect.
CNN
Mueller report is ‘strikingly like Watergate’: Ex-Nixon counsel John Dean previews testimony
John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard Nixon, previewed his upcoming congressional testimony on CNN Monday morning by outlining the similarities between actions described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and Nixon's actions during the Watergate scandal.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Dean explained why his testimony will be valuable to Americans who have so far not paid much attention to the contents of the Mueller report.
"I hope I can give them some context and show them how strikingly like Watergate what we're seeing now, and as reported in the Mueller report, is," Dean said. "So I've taken several examples from the Mueller report relating to obstruction of justice, which is their focus today, and looked at those and made the comparisons."
2020 Election
Some Democrats say it’s time for a few presidential candidates to drop out and run for Senate
There are at least 23 Democratic candidates running for president, and some Democratic leaders think it's time some of those who aren't polling well drop out – and run for Senate.
Polls this early in the race are often called meaningless, but they do give an indication of a candidate's chances, especially if that candidate isn't gaining any growth or seems to be too much of a long shot.
Some are pushing for former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke to drop out and run for the Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn, the powerful Republican from Texas, as The Hill reports.
Former defense secretary: I fired any officer who behaved like Trump does
On Monday, "CBS This Morning" hosted former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter to discuss his new book on the Pentagon, Inside the Five-Sided Box.
One of the topics up for discussion was President Donald Trump. Carter, who has served under presidents in both parties, previously said he did not like to comment on politics, but in his new book, noted that he would never have worked for Trump and would have fired any military officer who behaved as Trump does.
He expounded upon these comments in his interview.
"It's not politics, it's personal conduct," said Carter, who stated in his book that the president was engaged in racist behavior. "In my book I'm talking about the way that public servants, in all the years — I worked for presidents in both parties and the Pentagon for over 37 years, and I used to tell officers and soldiers that they needed to behave themselves, that part of the profession of arms is honor and trust."