Trump says he is in ‘no hurry’ to strike Iran
President Donald Trump said Friday he is in “no hurry” to bomb Iran, revealing that US forces were “cocked and loaded” to retaliate after the downing of a US spy drone but that he called them back in order to avoid mass casualties.
“I am in no hurry,” Trump said in a series of tweets detailing his thought process during the late Thursday decision to send, and then recall, US forces.
“10 minutes before the strike I stopped it,” the president said, explaining that a general had told him to expect 150 deaths on the Iranian side and that he had concluded this would not be a “proportionate” response.
Trump said the Pentagon had selected three sites in Iran for bombing.
The revelations by Trump were highly unusual for a president and they gave new insight into the long-running internal debate at the White House over its Middle East policy.
Trump campaigned for the presidency on a platform of extricating the United States from military quagmires.
However, some of his closest advisers, such as national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are said to favor a far more muscular US strategy.
Trump has labeled Iran a danger and has sought to wreck a complex international accord on rewarding the country for allowing verification of its nuclear industry, primarily by unilaterally withdrawing from the deal.
At the same time, Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay moments of tension, repeating his reluctance to see the dispute escalate to military conflict.
That volatile situation came to a head this week when Iran shot down a large US surveillance drone.
Tehran says the drone had entered its airspace, while Washington says it was in international waters.
On Friday, just hours before his aborted bombing strike, Trump warned that Iran had made “a big mistake” — only to quickly add that he thought the drone downing may have been unintentional.
MSNBC bashes ‘disorganized’ Trump for failing to ask about casualties until warplanes were launched against Iran
MSNBC contributor Bret Stephens bashed President Donald Trump for haphazardly approaching his decision to strike Iran.
The conservative New York Times columnist faulted the president for failing to ask important questions -- such as how many casualties could be expected -- before ordering a military attack that he abruptly called off after launching warplanes.
"Reagan would have had a good plan, had an idea of how to execute it, would have executed it rapidly and it would have been over," Stephens told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "He did that over the Gulf of Sidra in Libya in 1981, he did that again in 1988 when there was a one-day naval battle in which we sank about half of the Iranian operational fleet."
‘His incompetence is staggering’: George Conway unloads on Trump’s haphazard decision-making on Iran
George Conway, a Republican attorney and the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump on Friday for his "incompetence" in dealing with Iran.
The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered retaliatory strikes after Iran shot down a U.S. drone. But the president then called off the attack.
"The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off," one official said. "Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down."
Fed official says low inflation, slow growth justify US rate cut
Stubbornly low US inflation and a shaky economic outlook justify an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the head of the central bank's St Louis branch said Friday, explaining why he opposed the decision to hold rates steady.
The Fed opened the door to a rate cut Wednesday amid rising concerns about the economy due to trade frictions, but voted 9-1 to keep the main lending fee steady in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent.
The one dissenting voter, James Bullard -- the first in 18 months to oppose a Fed policy decision -- said "US economic growth is expected to slow" and "uncertainties about this outlook have recently increased."