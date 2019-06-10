Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says he will never resign — just like Nixon said

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a celebration for the winner of the Indy 500, President Donald Trump went off on impeachment.

“You can’t impeach somebody when there’s never been a thing done wrong,” Trump said, according to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

He then got in a jab about former White House Counsel John Dean.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you look at past impeachments, whether it was President Clinton, or I guess President Nixon never got there — he left. I don’t leave. Big difference,” tweeted CBS News reporter Steve Portnoy, quoting Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to questions about the secret trade deal with Mexico, Trump swore they had an agreement.

“We have an agreement on something that they will announce very soon. It’s all done. They have to get approval. And they will get approval,” he said. “If they don’t get approval we’ll have to think in terms of tariffs.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Matt Gaetz ripped after his questioning of John Dean backfired: ‘Florida man gonna Florida’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

A notorious congressman from Florida was ridiculed online after his questioning of former White House counsel John Dean hilariously backfired.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus who is known for his loud cheerleading for President Donald Trump, was shut down in Monday's House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Twitter had plenty of thoughts about the interaction between Gaetz and Dean, here are some what people are saying:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Oversight Committee to hold contempt vote — after Judiciary chair makes deal with Bill Barr

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is moving to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to turn over documents.

Today Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that he reached a deal with Barr to turn over documents and he would not hold a contempt vote for now. It seems the attorney general didn't think about the rest of Congress in making the deal, however.

"I did not want this to happen," said Cummings. "I asked Secretary Ross to meet with me personally to try to resolve this impasse, but he refused. Both Secretary Ross and Attorney General Barr are refusing to comply with duly authorized subpoenas from Congress. Because they are in contempt of Congress, on Wednesday, the Committee will vote to move forward to enforce our bipartisan subpoenas. I continue to hope that they will change course and begin producing the information we need to do our job under the Constitution."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here’s why the Republican chairwoman thinks it’ll be hard for Trump to win Michigan again

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, MLive reported that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel admitted at a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club that President Donald Trump will have a hard time repeating his stunning 2016 victory in Michigan.

The reason? Republicans no longer control the election system there — and it's now too easy for people to vote.

"Michigan is going to be competitive, it's going to be harder," said McDaniel. "You did same-day registration and you have a Democrat governor. It's going to be a more difficult state."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link